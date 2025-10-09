2025 NFL Season: Football food for thought in Week 6

When you consider that there were two fewer games in Week 5 than during the each of the first four weeks of the 2025 NFL season. it’s pretty wild when you realize six of the 14 contests saw a team squander a double-digit lead.

Meanwhile, it’s the second installment of off-weeks in the league. The Houston Texans have won their last two games after an 0-3 start and now sit out a week. The Minnesota Vikings just completed their tours of Dublin, Ireland, and London, England, losing to the Steelers and rallying to beat the Browns.

With the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles going down last Sunday, there are no more undefeated teams around the league. Meanwhile, the New York Jets are now the only winless club after five weeks of play.

Football food for thought in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL Season

Off: Houston, Minnesota

Thursday, Oct. 9

Philadelphia (4-1) at N.Y. Giants (1-4): For the first time since Week 1, Nick Sirianni’s team doesn’t face a team that reached the playoffs in 2024. The Eagles are coming off their first setback of 2025, squandering a 17-3 fourth-quarter lead to Denver. The Giants turned over the ball five times in the loss to the Saints.

Sunday, Oct. 12

Denver (3-2) vs. N.Y. Jets (0-5) (Tottenham, London): Last Sunday, the Broncos handed the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles their first loss of 2025. The Jets, who have given up the second-most points per game in the NFL, are the only team in the league without a win, and also without a takeaway this season.

L.A. Rams (3-2) at Baltimore (1-4): While Sean McVay’s club comes off an overtime home loss to the 49ers, John Harbaugh’s injury-plagued club appears to be broken in numerous ways. In 2023, the Ravens allowed an NFL-low 280 points. In five games this season, they’ve given up a league-high 177 points.

Dallas (2-2-1) at Carolina (2-3): The Cowboys made easy work of the Jets last week, while the Panthers had to overcome a 17-0 deficit to knock off the Dolphins. Dak Prescott is in control of the NFL’s top-ranked offense and may have all day against a Carolina pass rush that’s managed only five sacks this year.

Arizona (2-3) at Indianapolis (4-1): The Cardinals, who may not have quarterback Kyler Murray this week, have dropped three straight games—each loss via an opponent’s field goal on the final play of the game. Only the Detroit Lions are averaging more points per game than Shane Steichen’s much-improved Colts.

Seattle (3-2) at Jacksonville (4-1): After allowing 20 points or less in each of their first four outings this season, the Seahawks fell at home on Sunday to the Bucs by a 38-35 count. Sam Darnold needs to take care of the football against an opportunistic Jaguars’ team that has already equaled its win total from ’24.

L.A. Chargers (3-2) at Miami (1-4): There will certainly be flashbacks on the broadcast to the clubs’ 1981 playoff clash at the Orange Bowl. Jim Harbaugh’s Bolts are 3-0 vs. the AFC West and 0-2 outside of the division. Miami’s defense is dead last in the NFL vs. the run. Will the beat-up Chargers take advantage?

Cleveland (1-4) at Pittsburgh (3-1): Mike Tomlin’s well-rested team place its first divisional game of 2025 and it figures to be another physical battle as they face the league’s second-ranked defense. This is only the Steelers’ second game in Pittsburgh this season. Pittsburgh is second in the NFL with 10 takeaways.

Oct 5, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) runs after the catch as Seattle Seahawks cornerback Derion Kendrick (1) defends during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

San Francisco (4-1) at Tampa Bay (4-1): The Niners get some extra rest after playing a Thursday night game in Week 5. They travel cross country to face a Buccaneers’ club that cooled off the Seahawks last Sunday. Bucs’ rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka has exactly half (5) of Baker Mayfield’s 10 touchdown passes.

Tennessee (1-4) at Las Vegas (1-4): It would be nearly impossible for anyone to draw up just how the Titans rallied for their 22-21 win at Arizona this past Sunday. Pete Carroll’s team wouldn’t mind a victory of any kind these days. The Raiders are riding a four-game losing streak and are already 0-2 at home.

Cincinnati (2-3) at Green Bay (2-1-1): Cincinnati’s defense remains a major liability as the team enters this clash at Lambeau Field riding a three-game skid and outscored a combined 113-34 in the process. New Bengals’ quarterback Joe Flacco faces the Packers (off last week) for the second time in four weeks.

New England (3-2) at New Orleans (1-4): It’s a place where the Patriots have enjoyed Super Bowl defeats (XX and XXXI) and a victory (XXXVI). More significantly, the Patriots have an opportunity to match their victory totals of both 2023 and 2024 with a win. The Saints have been a feisty bunch despite their record.

Detroit (4-1) at Kansas City (2-3): It’s a fourth consecutive interconference game for the Lions, who haven’t lost since Week 1 and have put a combined 161 points on the board during their impressive four-game winning streak. Andy Reid’s Chiefs squandered a 14-0 lead on Monday night at Jacksonville.

Monday, Oct. 13

Buffalo (4-1) at Atlanta (2-2): The Bills have made a habit of appearing in prime time in 2025. They’ve already played on Sunday night twice, as well as Thursday night—all at home. Sean McDermott’s team faces a well-rested Falcons’ squad, and Bijan Robinson takes aim at the NFL’s 28th-ranked run defense.

Chicago (2-2) at Washington (3-2): In Week 8 in D.C. last season, Washington’s Jayden Daniels connected with Noah Brown for a 52-yard “Hail Mary” pass on the final play the game to lift Washington to an 18-15 win. The Bears have won two straight after an 0-2 start, but Dan Quinn’s club is 2-0 at home this season.