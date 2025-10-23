2025 NFL Season: Full postseason picture if the playoffs began today

There are still multiple months left, but the NFL playoff picture is slowly starting to take shape. Some wild matchups would occur during Wild Card Weekend if the postseason began today, and it's clear just how deep and talented the NFC is.

The playoff picture is going to change up a good bit as we make our way to the second half of the 2025 season, but some of the playoff teams right now are absolutely not going anywhere, as they are too good to not make the postseason.

Let's check out the updated NFL playoff picture approaching Week 8.

Current NFL playoff picture if the postseason began today

AFC Playoffs

Bye: Indianapolis Colts

The breakout Indianapolis Colts are 6-1 on the season and own the best record in the NFL. Right now, it would be a shock if they didn't win the AFC South and finish with a top-3 seed for the NFL playoffs.

(7) Jacksonville Jaguars @ (2) New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have been another surprise in the NFL this year, and this is one of the more stable and balanced teams in the NFL. Second-year QB Drake Maye is playing like the best QB in football right now, and they would be able to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in this Wild Card matchup.

(6) Los Angeles Chargers @ (3) Denver Broncos

The banged-up LA Chargers have lost their grip at the top of the AFC West in recent weeks, as the Denver Broncos are 5-2 and stand alone at the top. The Broncos have the longest active home winning streak in the NFL right now.

(5) Buffalo Bills @ (4) Pittsburgh Steelers

I would not be shocked to see the Buffalo Bills losing the AFC East this year to the New England Patriots - the offense isn't as good as it was last year, and the defense is a liability. I am not sure Buffalo would be able to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers if this matchup held.

NFC Playoffs

Bye: Green Bay Packers

Sitting at 4-1-1, the Green Bay Packers would be the first seed in the NFC right now. They tied with the Dallas Cowboys a few weeks ago.

(7) Los Angeles Rams @ (2) San Francisco 49ers

In an NFC West battle, the LA Rams would travel to face the San Francisco 49ers in a legendary matchup of Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay, two of the best head coaches in the NFL.

(6) Seattle Seahawks @ (3) Philadelphia Eagles

Another stellar matchup would see the Seattle Seahawks, one of the most balanced teams in the NFL, traveling to face the defending Super Bowl champions. I do believe Seattle would be able to win this matchup - they are better at QB and on the defensive side of the ball.

(5) Detroit Lions @ (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

We just saw the Detroit Lions blowout the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7, but this potential Wild Card game being in Tampa might yield different results.