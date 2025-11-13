A week ago, the three teams in the league that had allowed the most, second-most, and third-most points in the league were all off. Entering Week 11, the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, and Tennessee Titans, respectively, still own those distinctions.

Those three clubs, along with the Kansas City Chiefs, took a loss into their off week. Now all four clubs take to the field in Week 11.

It’s been a very disappointing seasons to date for each team, and that includes the reigning AFC champions.

2025 NFL Season: Grades for teams coming off Week 10 bye

Cincinnati Bengals (3-6)

It would be tempting to give Zac Taylor’s team a slightly lower grade. That way the Cincinnati Bengals could claim they have a D. All jokes aside, the club is on its third quarterback this season in Joe Burrow, obtained from the rival Browns via a midseason trade. In nine games, Taylor’s club has already given up a whopping 300 points (the NFL record is 534, set by the 2024 Carolina Panthers) and 35 offensive TDs. There’s been talk that Burrow could return later in the season as the AFC North remains very wide open.

Grade: C-

Dallas Cowboys (3-5-1)

Brian Schottenheimer’s club entered its off week with two straight losses, including a perplexing 27-17 Monday night home setback to the struggling Cardinals. Cowboys’ games have not lacked for excitement. Only three teams in the league have scored more points per game (29.2), and only the Bengals have allowed more points per contest (30.8). Despite a losing record, quarterback Dak Prescott has gotten NFL MVP mentions. The league’s 31st-ranked defense added Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson via trades.

Grade: C

Kansas City Chiefs (5-4)

It’s odd to think that 10 weeks into NFL 2025, Andy Reid’s club has yet to occupy first place in the AFC West. A year ago, the Chiefs won their first nine games on the way to a 15-2 campaign. This season, the club has already lost twice as many games as they did this past season. The saving grace for Reid’s team is that it still has four divisional games remaining on the schedule. It starts this Sunday with the first of their two clashes with division-leading Broncos. When he has time, Patrick Mahomes is still…Patrick Mahomes.

Grade: C+

Tennessee Titans (1-8)

In nine games this season, the Titans have utilized two head coaches, managed only one victory, and scored only eight offensive touchdowns. Mike McCoy has been at the helm the last three games (without a win) after Brian Callahan was cut loose after a 1-5 start and an 4-19 overall record dating back to 2024. First overall pick Cam Ward has taken a beating this season. He’s been sacked 38 times while committing 11 turnovers in his nine appearances. The club’s minus-127 scoring differential is the worst in the league.

Grade: D-