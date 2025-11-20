This week, the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, and Washington Commanders all get some much-needed rest.

Meanwhile, the first-place Indianapolis Colts and last-place New Orleans Saints return to action this week against the Chiefs and Falcons, respectively.

It has been an interesting season for both teams, and for totally different reasons. How have the Colts and Saints graded out so far in 2025?

2025 NFL Season: Grades for teams coming off Week 11 bye

Indianapolis Colts (8-2)

It’s a team that has already equaled its victory total from 2024, and it’s a franchise in search of its first AFC South title since 2014. Shane Steichen’s Indianapolis Colts been one of the bigger surprises this season, and have stumbled only twice—losing on the road to the Rams and Steelers, respectively. The club owns a two-game lead in the AFC South over the equally-surprising Jacksonville Jaguars, and are three games clear of the reigning division champion Houston Texans. However, there’s still a lot of work to be done as Steichen’s squad has yet to face each team this season.

The Colts have gotten a big year from NFL rushing leader Jonathan Taylor, who also leads the league with 17 total touchdowns. Rejuvenated quarterback Daniel Jones has had one really bumpy outing at Pittsburgh, but has been a huge plus for the highest-scoring team in the NFL at 32.1 points per contests. Indianapolis also owns the league’s top scoring differential at plus-115.

Grade: A

New Orleans Saints (2-8)

A year ago, the New Orleans Saints won their first two games in impressive fashion, then managed a 3-12 record the remainder of the season. The club have only won two games in 10 tries in 2025, but they are a feisty bunch and play very hard despite a lack of talent. First-time NFL head coach Kellen Moore recently benched quarterback Spencer Rattler, and rookie Tyler Shough is now at the controls. The team comes off an upset win of the division-rival Panthers at Carolina, 17-7. The Saints’ defense limited Bryce Young and company to season lows in total yards (175), as well as points.

New Orleans’ defensive unit is actually tied for 10th in the league in fewest total yards allowed per game. Linebacker Demario Davis remains one of the best players in the NFL at his position, but this club is in dire need of an infusion of talent in all aspects. It will be interesting to see if the Saints can play spoiler in the NFC South. Moore’s team has four games remaining vs. its divisional rivals.

Grade: C-