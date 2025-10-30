This week, the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting some rest and taking stock of what their 2025 seasons have meant to date.



Last week, a season-high six teams, including three in the NFC West, got some time off. Four of those clubs return to the field on Sunday afternoon, another on Sunday evening, and the sixth on Monday night.



There’s a grade assigned to each of these clubs, four of which boast winning records this season.

2025 NFL Season: Grades for teams coming off Week 8 bye



Arizona Cardinals (2-5)

After a 2-0 start, they are the only team in the NFC West with a losing resume. And after eight weeks of play, Jonathan Gannon’s club has dug itself quite the hole. The Arizona Cardinals are riding a five-game losing streak. They’ve also played their last two games without starting quarterback Kyler Murray. The team’s brightest spot on offense has been tight end Trey McBride. Talk about a season loaded with cliffhangers? All seven of the Cardinals’ games this season have been decided by seven points or less.

Grade: C

Detroit Lions (5-2)

Dan Campbell’s team marches on. There were those who felt the loss of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson (Bears) and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn (Jets) this offseason would come back to haunt the talented Detroit Lions. After eight weeks of play, the team owns the league’s No. 8 offense and the NFL’s eighth-ranked defense. Only the Colts and Cowboys average more points per game, and the Lions own the league’s third-best point differential. Campbell’s team still trails the Packers in the NFC North.

Grade: A-

Jacksonville Jaguars (4-3)

After five weeks of play, new head coach Liam Cohen had led the Jaguars to four wins. That equaled the club’s total from 2024, However, in their last two outings, Trevor Lawrence and company were humbled by both the Seahawks (20-12) and Rams (35-7), the latter in London, Lawrence continues to be an up-and-down performer, and wideout Brian Thomas Jr. has yet to recapture his Pro Bowl form of his rookie campaign. The Jaguars totaled 14 takeaways in their first five games, but zero in their last two outings.

Grade: C+

Las Vegas Raiders (2-5)

It all started out so promising with a Week 1 victory at New England. However, head coach Pete Carroll’s first season with the Silver and Black has had more downs than ups. During the offseason, the club traded for quarterback Geno Smith, and he’s had problems keeping taking care of the football. Rookie runner Ashton Jeanty has shown occasional flashes of greatness, and does have five of the team’s 10 offensive TDs this season. Like the NFC West’s Cardinals, the Raiders are the only team in their division below .500.

Grade: D+

Los Angeles Rams (5-2)

There are times they have looked like the best team in the NFC. Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford has thrown 17 TD passes and committed only four turnovers. Third-year pass-rusher Byron Young has nine of the team’s 26 sacks. Sean McVay’s club is third in the league in fewest points per game allowed. However, both of the team’s losses were somewhat inexplicable, most notably the 33-26 setback to the Eagles in Week 3. McVay’s team is capable of a higher grade, but those occasional lapses simply can’t be ignored.

Grade: A-

Seattle Seahawks (5-2)

When Mike Macdonald’s team last took the field, it came away with a 27-19 Monday night home win over the Texans. The club has put together back-to-back victories since that 38-35 home loss to the Buccaneers in Week 5. Still, quarterback Sam Darnold and the offense were sloppy vs. Houston, giving up the football four times. Miscues were an issue in ‘24 as the ‘Hawks committed 24 turnovers. Elsewhere, third-year wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been spectacular, and the defense has shown signs of being fearsome.

Grade: B+