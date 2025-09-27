2025 NFL Season: Here's when each winless team will get their first victory

There are six teams without a win through three weeks. Let's dive into when each will win their first contest in 2025. Teams that fall into an early-season hole don't tend to dig out of it and make the playoffs, and of the six winless teams through three weeks, there is only a small argument for one of them to actually rebound.

We've tried to predict when each winless team wins their first game of the 2025 NFL Season, but a few teams are honestly so bad that it wouldn't shock me if one of them went 0-17. That might seem aggressive, but I believe it.

Let's dive into it; when will each winless team win their first game?

New York Jets - Week 7 vs. Carolina Panthers

It's going to be about half the season before the New York Jets win their first game of the season. It'll come in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers, a bad team that did blowout the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3. The Jets are clearly building for 2026 and beyond.

New Orleans Saints - Week 12 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Maybe the worst team in the NFL, the New Orleans Saints are going to lose double-digit games before they win their first. From top to bottom, this entire operation is a disaster and needs blown up. The Saints could become the first winless team in the 17-game era, but they'll get at least one this year, as divisional games tend to be close.

Tennessee Titans - Week 6 @ Las Vegas Raiders

A bit of an upset here, the Tennessee Titans drafted Cam Ward first overall, and they should be able to get a few wins this year. With the Las Vegas Raiders having a bad roster and being a flawed team, they aren't going to be able to win many games this year and probably have a few more 'stinkers' in store.

Miami Dolphins - Week 4 vs. New York Jets

The Miami Dolphins have the QB and coaching advantage here in Week 4, so they should be able to beat the New York Jets, who are a bottom-3 team in the NFL yet again. If nothing else, Miami is able to push the ball down the field and score points.

New York Giants - Week 5 @ New Orleans Saints

The New York Giants play the New Orleans Saints in Week 5, so they should be able to get their first win. Playing the LA Chargers in Week 4 is going to be brutal, as it is also the first game of the Jaxson Dart era. While the Giants are going to be bad this year, their first win is around the corner.

Houston Texans - Week 4 vs. Tennessee Titans

The Houston Texans have been bad this year, but they do have a winnable game here in Week 4, hosting the Tennessee Titans. Houston's issues aren't on defense at all - this defense is playoff-caliber, but the offense has been a sore spot.

The Titans are able to create pressure, but the talent is going to be enough to push the Texans over the edge.