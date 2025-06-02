Predicting the NFL conference championship games in the 2025 season

The NFL is filled with parity, but the playoffs are a different beast. Let's predict the conference championship games for the 2025 season.

There are still months before the start of the season and even longer before the start of the NFL playoffs, but that won't stop us from making predictions for the playoffs. There could be some new teams appearing in the conference championship game, but we also might see 'the regulars' when it's all said and done.

Let's predict the conference championship games in the 2025 NFL Season.

Predicting the Final Four...

AFC Championship Game: Baltimore Ravens @ Buffalo Bills

While this game might end up being a bit boring since we see these teams nearly every season, both Baltimore and Buffalo could be the top two teams in the AFC for the 2025 season. Both teams have better rosters and QB play than the Kansas City Chiefs, and it feels like the Chiefs are due for a regression in 2025.

KC has made three-straight Super Bowls, but there isn't anything to say that them making a fourth has to happen. Baltimore and Buffalo are more formidable and could battle it out for a trip to the Super Bowl in the 2025 NFL Season.

NFC Championship Game: Washington Commanders @ Los Angeles Rams

The Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Rams both made deep playoff runs in the 2024 NFL Season, and both teams could reach new heights in 2025 - the Commanders won 14 total games with a rookie QB and could see him emerge as the league's top QB in 2025. The Rams also started 1-4 but finished the year 9-3, so it's not like they limped into the postseason.

If the Commanders grow as expected and the Rams aren't dealt a brutal injury blow, you could argue that these are the two best teams in the NFC. I would also say that Jayden Daniels and Matthew Stafford are the best quarterbacks in the conference as well. At the end of the day, sometimes that is the deciding factor.