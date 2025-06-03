Predicting the NFL leaders in touchdown passes in the 2025 season

The NFL has been a QB-first league for a while now. Let's predict who will lead the league in touchdown passes in 2025?

There are a ton of capable quarterbacks in the NFL for the 2025 season, and some of the best are in the AFC. Could we see some new faces at the position atop QB categorys in 2025? Could there be an underrated passer who leads the league in yards or touchdowns?

Some surprises were definitely present in 2024. Let's predict which QBs lead the NFL in touchdown passes for 2025.

Who will lead the NFL in touchdown passes in 2025?

1. Joe Burrow - 38 touchdowns

Joe Burrow led the NFL in touchdown passes in 2024, and this was almost by necessity, as the Cincinnati Bengals defense was hysterically bad, so Burrow and the offense had to carry a massive load to keep the team afloat. With there being no reason to believe that the defense will be any better, we could see Burrow again lighting up the stat sheet in 2025.

2. Jayden Daniels - 36 touchdowns

Jayden Daniels had the best season of any rookie QB in the history of the NFL, helping lead the Washington Commanders to the NFC Championship Game. Daniels threw for 25 touchdown passes in his rookie season and will make huge strides in year two. We predict that Daniels ends up really progressing as a passer, tossing 36 touchdowns.

3. Lamar Jackson - 33 touchdowns

Lamar Jackson threw for 41 touchdowns and just four interceptions, and I am not sure that has been talked about nearly enough, as he also completed 66.7% of his passes for 4,172 yards. He truly should have won the MVP award, but what do I know?

Jackson took huge strides as a passer in 2024 - he'll have another great season through the air in 2025 and break the 30-TD mark for the second year in a row.

4. Bo Nix - 32 touchdowns

Bo Nix threw for 29 touchdowns in 2024 - the fifth most in the NFL, so there is reason to believe that he'll be able to toss a few more in his second year in the NFL. Nix threw more TDs than QBs like Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Jayden Daniels, Jordan Love, and Justin Herbert last season.

5. Josh Allen - 30 touchdowns

Josh Allen is a dual-threat QB who is going to score a ton of touchdowns on the ground, and he has eclipsed the 30-TD mark through the air multiple times in his career. Allen threw 28 touchdowns against just six interceptions last year. He'll throw for 30 in the 2025 NFL Season and carve out another great season.