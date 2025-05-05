Unfortunately for these four teams, they are set to regress in the 2025 NFL Season, but which teams would those be? It's never fun to be a fan of a team that just isn't good in a given season. Well, that's life sometimes, and for certain NFL teams heading into 2025, things are not pointing up.

Well, not as up as you might think...

Every single season, teams regress or breakout, and it's always insane to watch. As we creep closer to the start of the new year, it's clear that these four teams are likely to regress.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking teams most likely to regress in the 2025 season

4. Pittsburgh Steelers

At this point, it does not seem likely that the Pittsburgh Steelers will be able to sign Aaron Rodgers, so they could be rolling with Mason Rudolph and rookie Will Howard in the QB room for 2025. While them potentially starting a rookie could payoff one way or another, them having a path to 10 wins just does not feel likely.

And in fact, the Steelers will indeed finish with a losing record for the first time in the Mike Tomlin era. At least, that's what I believe.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

The Super Bowl hangover might hit the Philadelphia Eagles a bit in 2025, as they have a tougher schedule, and history would tell us that in many instances, the team who wins the Super Bowl one year isn't quite as good in the following season.

With some key defensive losses this offseason and them having played football into February, the Eagles being more of a Wild Card-caliber team is in the realm of possibility.

2. Minnesota Vikings

Coming into the 2025 NFL Season with a de-facto rookie QB and a very tough schedule, the Minnesota Vikings simply do not have a viable path to 14 wins in 2025 like they won in 2024. JJ McCarthy might be the next elite QB, but he will absolutely take his lumps.

Now yes, the Vikings are still going to be a very good team, but they aren't going to have as much success and could finish with closer to nine wins.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Winning all of their one-score games in the 2024 NFL Season, the Kansas City Chiefs managed to blow through the regular season with slim margins, and what we saw from this team last year is simply something that doesn't happen in the NFL.

With the roster getting worse and the strong possibility that they don't bat .1000 in one-score games, the Chiefs finishing with around 10 or 11 wins would not be out of the question. This team is set-up to regress a bit in 2025.