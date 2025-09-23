2025 NFL Season: Updated NFC playoff picture approaching Week 4 action

The NFC truly feels wide open. Let's dive into the current playoff picture as Week 4 approaches.

A lot can change, but the playoff picture in the NFC through three weeks in the 2025 NFL Season does feature some very common names. Week 4 marks the quarter point of the season, and teams that perhaps improve to 4-0 or fall to 0-4 could begin to see their seasons really unravel.

One of three 3-0 teams in the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers are atop the NFC West and currently in first in the NFC, but with this team dealing with a ton of injuries, it is hard to envision them remaining this high.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles mounted an insane second-half comeback against the LA Rams to keep their unbeaten streak alive. I do not get the sense that Philly is as good as they were last year, and I would not be shocked to see them endure a mid-season lull.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One of the more fun teams in the NFL, the Buccaneers were able to fend-off the New York Jets in Week 3 to keep their record perfect. Baker Mayfield has been one of the league's best passers since arriving in Tampa Bay.

4. Green Bay Packers

A shocking loss in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns has the Packers 2-1 and clinging to a small lead in the NFC North. You do get the sense that the division is going to come down to the Lions or Packers in 2025.

5. Minnesota Vikings

Getting to 2-1 with a huge win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Minnesota Vikings improved to 2-1 and got a very solid debut from Carson Wentz, who is likely remaining their QB for a few more weeks.

How about the Detroit Lions? A win on Monday Night Football over the Baltimore Ravens has to give this team a ton of confidence. The Lions have now won two games in a row and are absolutely trending in the right direction.

7. Washington Commanders

Winning without Jayden Daniels in Week 3, the Washington Commanders are in a good spot but might not have the sheer roster talent to hang around with the best teams in the NFL when the playoffs roll around. I have said Washington is going to win the NFC East this year, and they already have a bit of work to do in that regard.