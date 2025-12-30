2025 NFL Season: Updated NFL Playoff Picture following wild Week 17 action

Beside seeding still needing to be finalized, there are also a handful of teams that have not clinched a playoff spot. The AFC North and AFC South divisions have interesting scenarios on their hands, as the winner of each division will be the no. 4 seed and host a playoff game, but the loser heads home and does not make the playoffs.

This doesn't change the seeding, but for the rest of the NFL Playoff Picture, there is still a bit of seeding left to be clinched. Both no. 1 seeds in each conference are still up for grabs, and that seed earns teams the first-round bye and homefield advantage.

With just one regular season game left, let's take a quick look at the updated NFL Playoff Picture in both conferences.

Updated NFL Playoff Picture as Week 18 approaches

AFC

(1) Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos can clinch the top seed in the AFC with a win over the Justin Herbert-less LA Chargers in Week 18. Denver is at home in this one and wearing their throwback uniforms, so it could be a fun afternoon in the Mile High City.

(2) New England Patriots

The New England Patriots earn the top seed with a win and a Broncos' loss in Week 18. The Pats will likely settle into the no. 2 seed and host the no. 7 seed in the Wild Card Round.

(3) Jacksonville Jaguars

The surging Jacksonville Jaguars win the AFC South with a win or a Texans' loss in Week 18. This could be a frisky team in the postseason that could make a deep run.

(4) Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have to win or tie with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 for the AFC North title, but this team is simply not built to win in the playoffs, and neither are the Ravens.

(5) Houston Texans

Now 11-2 over their past 13 games, the defensive-heavy Houston Texans are peaking at the right time, but I am not sure CJ Stroud has been good enough to lead this team deep into the postseason.

(6) Los Angeles Chargers

The LA Chargers will be resting Justin Herbert and likely resting other starters in Week 18, as they are locked into one of the Wild Card seeds.

(7) Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills will not win the AFC East, but they had done so since 2020. This could actually be the hardest year for Josh Allen to get over the hump.

NFC

(1) Seattle Seahawks

A win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 gives the Seahawks the no. 1 seed in the NFC. Seattle is one of the more well-rounded clubs in the NFL.

(2) Chicago Bears

Locked into the second or third seed, the NFC North-champion Chicago Bears do have some defensive concerns, but you can't really argue with an 11-5 record at this point.

(3) Philadelphia Eagles

The other team locked into the second or third seed, the Philadelphia Eagles will again host a playoff game and could rest some key starters in Week 18 to get healthy for another postseason run.

(4) Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are going to get smoked in the Wild Card Round if they're able to win the NFC South. This has been a fun story this year, but it's clear that the Panthers are flawed and aren't consistent enough at QB.

(5) San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have flown under the radar all year but could earn the top seed in the NFC with a win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18.

(6) Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams blew it - they've lost two games in a row and have seen the no. 1 seed disappear. LA is trending in the wrong direction at the wrong time, period.

(7) Green Bay Packers

The Packers are locked into the no. 7 seed and will face the Bears or Eagles in the first round of the playoffs. If I were Green Bay, I would hope to face the Bears.