2025 NFL Season, Week 11: These teams are on high alert to be upset

Upsets happen almost weekly in the NFL, so Week 11 could bring some more. We're now getting to a point in the season where games mean a bit more and playoff pictures are beginning to take shape. Now that we've crossed the halfway point and have seen the trade deadline come and go, teams are going to buckle down and try to finish strong.

With the amount of parity in the NFL, it wouldn't be a shock to see every game in reach this coming weekend. We've identified a few teams that are at high risk of being upset in Week 11, but they could do enough to win.

Let's talk about those three teams right here.

These three teams are at risk of being upset in Week 11

The Houston Texans will again be without QB CJ Stroud, so backup Davis Mills is in line to start. On the other side, the Tennessee Titans are fresh off their bye, and to me. this just has a potential setting to be a trap game for Houston. They are coming off an emotional comeback against the Jacksonville Jaguars and are on the brink of saving their season just in time for Stroud to return.

But Tennessee has been able to rest up nicely off the bye and could simply catch the Texans on an off day. Trap games do happen in the NFL, and with Houston being without Stroud, this could be a game to keep an eye on.

Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Cincinnati Bengals)

About a month ago, the Cincinnati Bengals won in a shootout against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it's really not a shock, as the Steelers have an outdated and aging defense, and the Bengals have typically always been able to move the ball.

Joe Flacco has played reasonably well this year, and virtually no teams have answers for Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The one way Cincy can win games at this point is via shootout, and with Joe Burrow returning to practice, you'd have to think that there is a level of motivation here for the Bengals to get this thing turned around. Cincy can beat Pittsburgh in Week 11.

Los Angeles Chargers (@ Jacksonville Jaguars)

The Los Angeles Chargers are a bit banged up, especially along the offensive line, and they're now in Florida in Week 11 to play the Jaguars, a 5-4 team coming off a brutal loss to the Houston Texans. The Jaguars had that game won but collapsed late in the game, so I would have to think Liam Coen's club is going to come out with as much motivation as they've had this season.

The Jags are still right in the thick of the AFC playoff race as well, but dropping to 5-5 with other teams like the Chiefs, Texans, and Ravens creeping up would be a huge blow to their postseason chances. The Chargers' defense might simply be too good for Trevor Lawrence, who has struggle this year, but the Jags have a winning record for a reason, and they could manage to pull this one out.