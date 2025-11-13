2025 NFL season: 3 wildly bold predictions for Week 11

It’s that time of the week once again. Three more predictions on the slightly-surprising side.

How did things pan out in Week 10? The Houston Texans did avoid a sweep at the hands of the rival Jaguars. The Seahawks and Chargers actually won their games as well, defeating the Cardinals and Steelers, respectively, but not in the fashion that was forecasted.

Hence, it’s better luck this week with three more interesting picks that may raise some eyes.

Here are 3 bold predictions for NFL Week 11

Texans shut out the Titans for the second time in 2025

It’s happened only three times in 10 weeks this season, although that’s actually one more instance than during the entire 2024 NFL campaign. Back in Week 4 at Houston, the Texans got their first victory of ’25 by blanking the Tennessee Titans, 26-0. The teams meet in Nashville this Sunday and the 1-8 Titans are looking to snap a four-game losing streak.

Houston’s pass rush may be too much for rookie quarterback Cam Ward, who’s been sacked 38 times in nine games. Tennessee’s offensive unit has reached the end zone just eight times this season. On Sunday, look for Mike McCoy’s attack to be completely stifled.

Cardinals pass rush will be the difference in victory over 49ers

Back in Week 3 at Levi’s Stadium, the San Francisco 49ers got a field goal on the final play of the game to edge the visiting Cardinals, 16-15. That gave Kyle Shanahan’s team a 3-0 record out of the gate, but it’s been a rollercoaster campaign since. The Niners have alternated losses and wins since, and own a 3-4 record in their last seven outings.

The Arizona Cardinals won their first two games this season, and are now 1-6 in their last seven contests. They were completely overwhelmed early last week at Seattle. On Sunday, Josh Sweat and ageless Calais Campbell make life miserable for 49ers’ quarterback Mac Jones.

Seahawks knock off Rams, pick off Matthew Stafford twice

It’s the battle of the NFC West mega-powers as the 7-2 Seattle Seahawks visit the 7-2 Los Angeles Rams. Both clubs are in the midst of impressive four-game winning streaks, and the winner here captures sole possession of the top spot in the NFC West.

In his last six games, Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford has been nearly perfect, throwing 20 touchdown passes without an interception. Now Sean McVay’s club has to deal with the league’s ninth-ranked defensive unit. Mike Macdonald’s exuberant team has won 10 straight road games. That streak continues as they harass Stafford into a pair of costly interceptions.