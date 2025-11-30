2025 NFL Season, Week 13: These 3 teams have the most at stake

The playoff races in both conferences are heating up big-time, and many teams do have a ton at stake already. With how much parity there is in the NFL, it's not hard to see just how many different playoff scenarios can begin to develop.

Some teams are seeing their chances at the division slip away, and others are trying to hold onto a slim division lead. We identified three teams that have a ton at stake, already, in Week 13. Their seasons would not end with a loss, but they would get a lot more interesting.

Let's chat about those three teams with a ton at stake in Week 13.

Houston Texans (@ Indianapolis Colts)

The Houston Texans are getting themselves right back into the mix here and were once 0-3 on the season, but the Texans have beaten some great teams along the way and are now 6-5 on the season. They are facing the Indianapolis Colts, and it is not hard to see how the AFC South could be turned upside down here. With a win, Houston would improve to 7-5, and Indy would drop to 8-4. The two teams would all of a sudden be separated by just one game.

And with the momentum where it is, Houston could jump Indianapolis in the AFC South standings the following week. It's a huge game for the Texans.

Indianapolis Colts (@ Houston Texans)

I am going to cheat a bit and say that it's also a massive game for the Colts, as they were once seen as the favorites for the top seed in the AFC, but they have not looked all that sharp lately, and Daniel Jones is banged up. Not only is the top AFC seed becoming harder to get, but the Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars are right on their tails and could flip this division around.

Indy has to be careful here - they need Daniel Jones to play his best football and they need to win this game to give themselves some much-needed breathing room.

Buffalo Bills (@ Pittsburgh Steelers)

The Buffalo Bills face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13 and are going to be down their starting tackles, so it could be a long game for Josh Allen and the offense. With another loss, Buffalo would drop to 7-5 and start to be lumped in with some of those fringe playoff teams in the AFC. Furthermore, it would feel near-impossible for this team to win the AFC East, a division they have won five years in a row now. It's not hard to see how much the Bills have at stake in Week 13.