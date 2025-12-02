NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Updated NFC East rankings after wild Week 13

After the first 13 weeks of the 2025 NFL season, we're finally starting to see a little competition brewing in the NFC East. The Philadelphia Eagles appear to be slowly imploding, while the Dallas Cowboys have hit a stride here heading into December.

What's the state of the NFC East heading into Week 14 action? How do these teams stack up against each other?

We're going to take a look at the week that was in Week 13, but rank these teams based on where they appear to be heading and how good they've looked over the last month or so in our latest NFL Power Rankings.

NFL Power Rankings: Cowboys skyrocketing to top of NFC East heading into December

4. New York Giants (2-11)

The New York Giants are getting a merciful bye week here in Week 14. We won't see this team on the field again until December 14, and this break will be good for a team that has had a brutal season in 2025.

The Giants fired head coach Brian Daboll in-season. They've once again had three different starting quarterbacks. They've lost Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo to brutal season-ending injuries. On top of it all, they've faced an absolute gauntlet of opponents over the last month-plus.

Even though Jaxson Dart appears to be this team's future at the quarterback position, The Giants have a lot of work to do overall. A week ago, I might have had them in the third spot on this list, but getting blown out by the Patriots dropped them a notch.

3. Washington Commanders (3-9)

The return of Terry McLaurin this past weekend was as impactful as anyone in Washington could have possibly hoped. And even though the Commanders didn't have Jayden Daniels on Sunday night against the Denver Broncos, I'm not sure they could have played much better.

Obviously, the Commanders' defense couldn't stop Bo Nix and the Broncos when it mattered most, and Marcus Mariota needed to make one more play, but the Commanders couldn't have asked for more out of Mariota. We've been watching Mariota play since he was a superstar at Oregon, and that waas one of the best games he's ever had.

Washington is clearly a good and well-coached team. Injuries have led them to the point they're at today. They might be out of time to compete in 2025, but they can be villains for the final month of the season.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (8-4)

Despite being two games ahead of the Dallas Cowboys in the win column, the Philadelphia Eagles are not playing better than Dallas at this point in the season. They just aren't. Not to mention, they have a head-to-head loss against the Cowboys in recent weeks in which they blew a 21-0 lead.

I think you have to have a healthy respect for the Eagles based on the way they are capable of playing, especially come January, but also a realistic view of this team right now. The Eagles are not an efficient team offensively. They are not playing great defensively, and were gashed on the ground by the Chicago Bears on Black Friday.

The Eagles are 2-2 in their last four games, but somehow it feels worse than that.

1. Dallas Cowboys (6-5-1)

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now, and you have to tip your cap to Jerry Jones, of all people.

Jones put his faith in the guys coming off the injury report after the bye, and has made a ton of trades to upgrade his roster in short order this year. The trades to acquire George Pickens and Quinnen Williams, respectively, have helped the Cowboys get back in the thick of the NFC East race here with five games left to play.

They have a rough task in front of them, traveling to Detroit to take on the Lions, but the Cowboys' remaining schedule is pretty favorable after that (Vikings, Chargers, @Commanders, @Giants). They could be extremely dangerous with that offense and an improved defense.