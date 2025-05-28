These NFL quarterbacks could ascend to elite status in the 2025 season

There could be a few quarterbacks in the NFL who could truly ascend to elite status in the 2025 NFL Season. Who are they?

These teams would probably love it if their young passer became elite, as they could also become Super Bowl contenders as well, and in today's NFL, getting the QB right honestly fixes about 80% of the issues.

Most everything falls into place with a high-end, franchise QB in the picture, and it's not rocket science, but it feels like rocket science to find the quarterback. Let's look at three young quarterbacks who could become elite in 2025.

Can these QBs become elite in the 2025 NFL Season?

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix threw for the fifth-most touchdown passes in the NFL in 2024 and finished with a 93.3 passer rating and 10 wins, leading the Denver Broncos to the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 NFL Season. Nix has an elite offensive line, play-caller, and now an improved offensive weaponry.

There really isn't anything preventing Nix from becoming an elite passer - he has it all right in front of him, and while the Broncos could stand to make another move on offense, Nix has enough to make a huge leap.

CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

It felt like CJ Stroud was on the cusp of greatness after his insane 2023 season, but he and the Houston Texans did regress a bit in 2024. With the offensive line hopefully in a better spot, Houston could again find that stability on offense, which could help CJ Stroud make a massive year three leap.

Having two full years in the NFL could be precisely what Stroud needs to also take a step as a passer himself. On paper, this is one of the more talented teams in the entire NFL, so I would not sleep on the Texans. They are close to contention.

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

It has felt like for the last two years, Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers have been close to breaking through and becoming an elite team, but it has not happened yet. Could we finally see it in 2025? The 2025 season would mark the third year that Love is a starter in the NFL, so the year three jump could be what he was missing.

The Packers also took Matthew Golden in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, so the young QB has another weapon to use. When you look at Green Bay, you struggle to find what they are missing. We could witness this team ascending to the top of the NFC North on the back of a strong defense and the NFL's next elite quarterback.