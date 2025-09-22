From backup quarterbacks putting on a show to down-to-the-wire finishes, Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season was just a microcosm of the thrill of a typical weekend slate of pro football.

Now with a slightly larger sample size, there's clarity between which players suffered from a rocky start and those who are struggling to meet expectations. With numerous lackluster showings across the league, here are the standout performers whose stock is falling the sharpest.

The Biggest Losers of Week 3

Bo Nix (QB) - Denver Broncos

Lost in Justin Herbert's comeback heroics, cementing his place atop the early MVP race, was the other former Oregon Duck quarterback in the game, continuing to flounder. Nix's familiar limitations were on full display, renewing concerns about his ceiling under center.

Nix completed 14 of his 25 passes, with seven of those attempts behind the line of scrimmage. The quick, short timing routes continue to be a strength, but his downfield accuracy remains alarming.

Nix hit three of his nine tosses that traveled 10+ in the air, missing Marvin Mims twice on open home run shots that could've led to crucial scores. In the second year in Sean Payton's system, with an improved backfield and signs of progression from some of the young pass catchers, Nix has no excuses for taking steps in the wrong direction.

Marvin Harrison Jr. (WR) - Arizona Cardinals

Unlike quarterbacks, the transition for receivers entering the league appears to be far less strenuous, allowing high-end wideouts to make an instant impact. That's what makes Marvin Harrison Jr.'s brief tenure with the Arizona Cardinals so puzzling.

"Maserati Marv" bulked up in the off-season, but his new physique has yet to translate to increased output. On 35 run routes, Harrison mustered three receptions for 44 yards, including a drop that on a potential 75-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

The desire to consistently target Harrison as a true WR1 is only plaguing this aerial attack. It's beyond living up to his draft position or last name—Harrison simply needs to be an adequate option.

Rhamondre Stevenson (RB) - New England Patriots

The poster child of the New England Patriots' five-turnover crushing home defeat was rusher Rhamondre Stevenson. A week after receiving a game ball for his stellar outing against the Miami Dolphins, Stevenson's pair of fumbles crippled the squad's chances of a dramatic come-from-behind victory.

This isn't new for Stevenson, who has had more fumbles than scores in the past year, but he finally looked to be turning a corner. Even with a new regime, his sloppy play will only be tolerated for so long.

With rookie Treveyon Henderson waiting in the wings to get a brunt of the workload, Stevenson's time in Foxborough is likely winding down.