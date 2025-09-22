NFL QB Power Rankings: Updated QB rankings after Week 3 action

If you don’t have a quarterback in today’s NFL, you don’t have anything. Many teams are quickly finding that out the hard way, while plenty of other teams are quickly discovering the answers they thought they had weren’t answers at all.

It’s only (already) been three weeks of the 2025 season, but so far, there’s been a ton going on when it comes to the quarterback position. We’ve gotten some great early season surprises and a number of young quarterbacks who were expected to break out have a lot of work to do.

How do each of the quarterbacks stack up this early in the season? Our latest NFL Power Rankings are taking a look at each starting QB in the league this past weekend and where these guys stack up. Who’s stock is on the rise and who is on the decline?

2025 NFL QB Rankings: Ranking every QB after Week 3 frenzy

32. Jake Browning, Cincinnati Bengals

Nobody was under the illusion that things were going to be great with a Joe Burrow injury in Week 2, but Jake Browning has been an inefficient turnover machine. He’s obviously a backup, so you can’t be too harsh, but the way the Bengals laid flast against the Vikings – who were also using a backup QB – was disappointing. Browning had another pair of interceptions and the offense lost three fumbles. Ugly.

31. Tyrod Taylor, New York Jets

Tyrod Taylor threw a pair of touchdowns against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown made that game fascinating in the 4th, but inefficiency and turnovers plagued the Jets. Taylor had an interception and a lost fumble in this game, but the Jets put up a much better fight than we saw last week. We’ll see how he can do stacking starts if Justin Fields has to miss more time.

30. Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns

In a tight defensive battle, all you really want from your quarterback is efficiency and no turnovers. The Browns didn’t really get either from Joe Flacco against the Packers, but they got just enough. Everybody knows what Joe Flacco is at this point. He made just enough plays in this game to help the Browns get a much-needed first win of the season against a really quality team.

29. Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

This was a game you obviously want a mulligan if you’re Michael Penix Jr. The Falcons got blown out by their division rival Carolina Panthers, a shutout loss on the heels of an impressive primetime win against the Minnesota Vikings. And Penix is obviously going to have dirty hands with a shutout loss. He had a pair of interceptions and has struggled badly in the first three weeks of the season.