2025 NFL Trade Block Week 8: Biggest names that could be on the move

The NFL trade deadline (November 4) is just a couple of weeks away at this point. While the NFL trade deadline is typically more talk than substance, there is some thought around the NFL that we could see a decent amount of movement this season.

How much of that ultimately comes to pass will depend on what happens in the next couple of weeks. Teams are making their midseason push right now, and the results of Week 8 and Week 9 games could determine whether certain franchises decide to go "all in" at the deadline.

Which big-name players could end up being on the move this year? Will teams part with any stars? We're going to take a look at some of the names that could be available and what teams might be interested.

2025 NFL Trade Block: Jaelan Phillips one name potentially on the move

Trey Hendrickson, EDGE, Cincinnati Bengals

The idea of Trey Hendrickson being traded gets less and less realistic by the day, it seems, but if the Bengals lose a couple of games before the deadline, then it's possible they would at least listen to offers. Hendrickson would be one of the most coveted players at the deadline because he's on an expiring deal and can provide instant pass rush productivity.

Possible landing spots: Colts, Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders, 49ers

Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

Based on the way the Saints have operated under general manager Mickey Loomis, it's a little hard to believe they'd do a true "fire sale" at the NFL trade deadline. But they might be willing to part with some players to build the future NFL Draft war chest, and Chris Olave is an interesting one to watch. There are plenty of teams in need ot help at receiver and the Saints could probably get at least a Day 2 pick for him.

Possible landing spots: Broncos, Steelers, Patriots, Giants

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

Unlike the Bengals and Saints, it's easy to see the Dolphins having an "everything must go" sale at the NFL trade deadline. It's easy to see this team making wholesale changes soon and setting its sights completely on 2026 and beyond. Saying goodbye to Jaylen Waddle would require a decent amount of NFL Draft capital, or at least a 2nd-round pick. And there are teams that would probably pay up.

Possible landing spots: Steelers, Giants, Buccaneers

Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami Dolphins

With names like Trey Hendrickson and Maxx Crosby (understandably) dominating the headlines, it's possible that the best EDGE player to get traded in 2025 will actually end up being former first-round pick Jaelan Phillips. Due to his injury history, this proposition is a bit of a lottery ticket. Ironically, his situation is somewhat similar to the one his teammate Bradley Chubb was in a handful of years ago when he was traded by the Broncos.

Possible landing spots: Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders, Colts, 49ers, Lions

Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

There are plenty of teams in need of explosive playmakers on offense like Breece Hall. And if the New York Jets begin selling, they might get more calls on Hall than any of their other players. Hall has shown dynamic playmaking abilities as both a runner and receiver, and being in a contract year, this could be a very solid buy-low rental for the remainder of this season. And you never know where it could lead in the future.

Possible landing spots: Chargers, Vikings, Bears

Quincy Williams, LB, New York Jets

The New York Jets just opened the 21-day practice window for stud linebacker Quincy Williams, another one of their variety of players who could be an attractive piece at the trade deadline. Williams has been one of the most underrated linebackers in the league and would upgrade a lot of rough situations around the league due to injuries or ineffective play.

Possible landing spots: 49ers, Broncos, Cowboys

Jakobi Meyers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders weren't interested in trading Jakobi Meyers earlier in the year, but their tune might change now that they are getting buried in the AFC West. And Jakobi Meyers is exactly the type of player you trade away at the deadline. He's almost 29 years old, he's in the final year of his contract, and he's likely to leave in free agency. Get value while you can. There's demand for a player like this on a number of contending teams.

Possible landing spots: Patriots, Steelers

Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, New York Jets

The fire sale potential for the New York Jets is there. The Jets are still winless this season, and general manager Darren Mougey is going to want to build the team the way he wants to build it alongside Aaron Glenn. That doesn't mean there's no place for a player like Jermaine Johnson, but you might look to getting future assets for a guy like this when you have options in-house already to replace him.

A common theme with these players on a list like this: They're in a contract year and their future is up in the air.

Potential landing spots: Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders, Colts, Buccaneers

Evan Neal, OL, New York Giants

There might not be serious demand for a player like Evan Neal, but his name will be an interesting one to watch as we approach the NFL trade deadline because he has talent, a 1st-round pedigree, and may just need a change of scenery. Even though he was a top pick in 2022, the ink is probably still drying on his scouting reports from some execs, and the NFL will never stop taking shots on talent. If the Giants didn't play in the NFC East, this one would have Howie Roseman written all over it.

Possible landing spots: 49ers, Broncos, Ravens, Texans

Tennessee Titans Veterans

Take your pick on the Titans' roster right now. Linebacker Cody Barton, tight end Chig Okonkwo, wide receiver Calvin Ridley, cornerback Roger McCreary, and maybe a lot more on top of that. There are so many guys who could be available for trade for this team and GM Mike Borgonzi would be wise to get whatever value he can while he still has time. It would be a shocker if the Titans didn't offload at least two or three guys.

Cody Barton best landing spot: Broncos

Calvin Ridley best landing spot: Patriots or Steelers

Chig Okonkwo best landing spot: Jaguars, Buccaneers

Roger McCreary best landing spots: Ravens, Packers, Falcons

Ja'Quan McMillian, CB, Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos used a 1st-round pick on Jahdae Barron out of Texas, and the time might be coming soon to unleash him. Barron is currently the 4th corner on Denver's depth chart, and they have even more quality depth behind him in Kris Abrams-Draine. McMillian has been a quality nickel corner for some time, and should be going to a situation where he can earn a big contract after the season.

Possible landing spots: Vikings, Packers, 49ers, Eagles, Falcons

Jerome Ford, RB, Cleveland Browns

The Browns wouldn't exactly be capitalizing on selling high with Jerome Ford, but the emergence this season of Quinshon Judkins along with the presence of other young backs on the roster might necessitate a move here. There are teams around the league that need help in their running back stable, and Ford can give the Browns another dart or two to throw in next year's draft.

Possible landing spots: Chargers, Texans, Patriots, Bears