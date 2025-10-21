3 quarterbacks who must be benched following disastrous Week 7 performance

Not only have there been some top-tier QB performances this year from players like Dak Prescott, Jared Goff, Drake Maye, and others, but there have also been some downright awful performances at the position.

The quarterback has never been more important in today's NFL, so teams that suffer at the position are always among the worst in the NFL, and now that midseason is approaching, we could see some teams making a change at the position.

Seven games is a plenty long enough leash to see if a QB is able to perform or not, and these three passers should absolutely be sent to the bench following Week 7.

It's time for these quarterbacks to be sent to the bench once and for all

Justin Fields, New York Jets

Justin Fields was essentially benched in the Jets' Week 7 loss against the Carolina Panthers, but he has to sit on the bench going forward. Not only is Fields one of the worst players in the NFL, period, but he's on a Jets' team lacking severe talent on offense, so his weaknesses are always being magnified.

If nothing else, Tyrod Taylor has the experience to run an offense and really doesn't turn the ball over much at all. Riding with Taylor the rest of the season is also simply showing respect to the rest of the roster, as Justin Fields is simply not a playable QB in this league anymore.

Having thrown six interceptions over the last two games, Tua Tagovailoa has simply been a disastrously bad quarterback this year, and he's usually very efficient. Tagovailoa has four seperate previous seasons during his career with 10 or fewer interceptions, and he's already thrown 10 thus far in 2025.

The Miami Dolphins are collapsing and need to clean house, and it's wild that head coach Mike McDaniel has survived this far into the season. Absolutely nothing is working for Miami, but their QB is playing bad football, so he should be sent to the bench to at least send a message.

Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

At least Tua Tagovailoa has more touchdowns than interceptions...

Geno Smith has thrown just seven touchdown passes this year but has tossed 10 interceptions. Smith is a bad quarterback, and there is a reason why he was traded for a measly third-round pick this offseason. Geno Smith did have a breakout season back in 2022, but he's regressed ever since and is back to his old ways.

It's just odd that the Raiders went forward with him as their starter, and there really isn't much of a reason to continue starting him. Smith and the Raiders are now 2-5 on the season and rank 31st in points scored per game. Enough is enough.