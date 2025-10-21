NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Ranking top Super Bowl contenders after Week 7

There is a ton of parity in the NFL. Only two teams have just one loss, and 30 other teams have multiple losses on their record. Obviously, there are no more unbeaten teams, either. Both conferences are wide open, but the NFC appears to be anyone's game.

If nothing else, the AFC does have a clear-cut top tier with many of the worst teams in the NFL also being in the conference. Now that the midseason is approaching, the NFL hierarchy is becoming clearer.

We ranked the most logical Super Bowl contenders following Week 7, so let's get into it here.

Which teams are the top Super Bowl contenders after Week 7?

5. Detroit Lions (5-2)

The Detroit Lions earned a tough win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in primetime and really made the NFC a lot tighter. Detroit now has the head-to-head tiebreaker over Tampa and are again right in the mix with the best teams in the NFL. This team is talented enough to make a run, but they have to get healthier.

4. Los Angeles Rams (5-2)

The Los Angeles Rams embarrassed the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 and proved to the NFL world that they are indeed contenders. The Jags sport a tough defense, but Rams QB Matthew Stafford ran circles around them and tosssed five touchdowns. As long as Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford are still with the franchise, LA is going to be a top team and are good enough to make a deep playoff run.

This team won it all back in 2021 and might have another Super Bowl run in them.

The Eagles passing attack really took off in Week 7 against the Vikings, as Philly snapped their two-game losing streak and are finally trending in the right direction on offense. It's going to take a few more weeks of this passing attack playing well for the concerns to die down, but Week 7 was a great start, and this team did just win it all in 2024.

2. Indianapolis Colts (6-1)

The best record in the NFL belongs to the Indianapolis Colts, and it'd be silly of us to not include them on this power ranking. The Colts beat the LA Chargers by double-digits in Week 7 and are humming on both sides of the ball. Indy is going to run away with the AFC South this year and will absolutely host a playoff game.

With how complete this team is, it wouldn't be a shock to see them in the AFC Championship Game a few months from now.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (4-3)

Winners of four of their previous five games and now having Rashee Rice back in the lineup, the Kansas City Chiefs are trending in the right direction and could again capture the AFC for their own. They've won the conference three years in a row now and have a very clear path to the championship game yet again.

With teams like the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens both being weaker this year, there may not be many teams at all standing in the Chiefs way in 2025.