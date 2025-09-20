2025 Season: What to expect from every backup QB starting in Week 3

The NFL is experiencing a quarterback crisis early in the calendar, with multiple prominent signal-callers already succumbing to injuries.

At least four reserves at the game's most important position will be in action this weekend, creating some fascinating matchups.

Here's what you can expect from the backup quarterbacks getting their chance to go under center in Week 3.

What to expect from the backup quarterback’s starting in Week 3

Tyrod Taylor - New York Jets

Journeyman Tyrod Taylor will start a game for his sixth different franchise Sunday when he takes on the reigning NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It's Taylor's third campaign with "Gang Green," but offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand's scheme appeared to cater to the strengths of Justin Fields.

Taylor can still scamper away from pressure, but his declining mobility will hamper the layered rushing attack that thrived in the season opener with Fields and Breece Hall in the backfield. Expect Taylor to be a bit more stationary, which is an issue behind a shaky offensive line and with a lack of talent on the outside.

The veteran's mythological game manager approach will hinder New York's output against an explosive Tampa Bay attack. Taylor should have modest production, but his lack of upside against a superior team should make this affair hardly watchable.

Marcus Mariota - Washington Commanders

With his career on the ropes, Marcus Mariota seemingly uncovered the fountain of youth in 2024. The former second overall pick shone in his relief duty across two appearances, completing 77% of his passes while netting five total touchdowns and a staggering 131 passer rating.

Mariota's electrifying performances came in low-stakes situations—up 20 against the Carolina Panthers and in the final week of the year versus the Dallas Cowboys—but the staggering statistics are hard to ignore. He faces a far more daunting challenge this go-round, in a battle with the new-look Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders are currently sixth in pass rush win rate this season but have been susceptible to getting beaten over the middle of the field and allowing chunk gains after the catch. Even with Mariota's ability to escape a muddled pocket, he is best when he can step into his throws.

Vegas is traveling across the country on a short week after being thoroughly decimated by a divisional foe. Mariota has familiarity with the offense and the better roster, giving him the edge in this contest.

Mac Jones - San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy's return to the lineup seems imminent, but the San Francisco 49ers will lean on Mac Jones at least one more time. Once the apple of Kyle Shanahan's eye in the 2021 draft, Jones' skill set works in an offense where he can just aim and fire.

Even if the New Orleans Saints are the frontrunners to be the league's perennial dumpster fire, Jones' recent 279-yard and three-touchdown showing was impressive. At this point, he's a more than capable fill-in who can stuff the stat sheet if allowed to let it rip.

The Cardinals' secondary, in particular, is still a work in progress, and Jones should have plenty of time to spray the rock around to his weapons. He might not have the same flawless afternoon, but similar production should be on the horizon.

Jake Browning - Cincinnati Bengals

It's rare to have a backup quarterback duel so early into the league calendar. We'll start with Jake Browning, who's in a familiar spot by stepping in for superstar Joe Burrow after sustaining a season-crippling injury.

In outings where he's thrown at least ten passes, Browning is 5-4, with a trio of game-winning drives. He's a volume pass chucker, launching the rock downfield in hopes one of his premier targets, Ja'Marr Chase or Tee Higgins, can come down with a monster gain.

It's a Joe Flacco-esque approach that similarly looks tantalizing or mind-numbing depending on the particular week. Against a sophisticated and stifling Brian Flores defense, the latter of the spectrums should be in full force.

Carson Wentz - Minnesota Vikings

Even the days of being a bridge option for Carson Wentz are likely over, but the former MVP contender still has enough raw abilities to earn him a rightful place in the NFL. Wentz struggled in his only start last year against the Denver Broncos, a team playing for a postseason berth, but he has a chance to thrive against the depleted Bengals' secondary.

Kevin O'Connell has managed to get the most out of his quarterbacks, especially early in their tenure. Outside of Justin Jefferson, the other Vikings' weapons have floundered out of the gates, but Wentz's aggressiveness could at least press the issue.

Comparable to Browning, Wentz is sporadic, and constantly putting the ball in harm's way can have dire consequences. But Minnesota has the superior players and coach. Paired with a real home-field advantage, the Vikings should be the clear favorites to escape with a win.