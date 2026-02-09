2026 NFL Draft: Official Round 1 order following Super Bowl 60

Now that the 2025 NFL Season is officially over, teams can focus on trying to improve for 2026 and beyond. One huge thing that stuck out about this season was how many capable teams there were, and how wide open the league felt at times.

This could only increase in the 2026 season. Now that 2025 is behind us, what follows in the coming weeks and months will be the NFL Free Agency period and the 2026 NFL Draft as well. The next few months is when teams can enact the largest roster change to try and build a contender for the coming season.

Ahead of the NFL Draft in April, let's check out the Round 1 order now that the season is officially over.

Complete Round 1 order of the 2026 NFL Draft following Super Bowl 60

Picks 1-16

1. Las Vegas Raiders

Unless something major happens here, the Raiders are going to take Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick and try to develop him into a franchise passer.

2. New York Jets

The New York Jets will very likely approach the 2026 NFL Draft with a 'best player available' mindset, as the team's roster might be the worst in the league.

3. Arizona Cardinals

Likely moving on from Kyler Murray in some capacity, the Arizona Cardinals are a team that could really shake up this coming offseason depending on what happens and how aggressive General Manager Monti Ossenfort wants to be.

4. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are going to aggressively build around Cam Ward this offseason and could be a logical breakout team for 2026.

5. New York Giants

Hiring John Harbaugh was a massive step in the right direction for the New York Giants, but the front office still has to bring in the right players.

6. Cleveland Browns

Owners of two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns can definitely do some damage here, but there isn't a clear quarterback solution in sight for 2026.

7. Washington Commanders

Simply in desperate need of more talent on both sides of the ball, the Washington Commanders need to aggressively build around Jayden Daniels and do what they can to ensure he stays healthy.

8. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints could be a fun breakout team in 2026 and are absolutely going to contend for the NFC South title nexst year.

9. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs will very likely not pick this high again in the Patrick Mahomes era, so Brett Veach, the team's General Manager, is under a lot of pressure to get this pick right.

10. Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals are one average defense away from being a legitimate contender once again, but Cincy is proving that fielding a solid team with Joe Burrow at quarterback is somehow easier said than done.

11. Miami Dolphins

It's a new era for the Miami Dolphins. I could see this 11th pick being a sneaky spot for the team selecting a quarterback - perhaps Alabama's Ty Simpson.

12. Dallas Cowboys

Dallas has two first-round picks and might be able to overhaul their defense in a much-needed fashion here in 2026..

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL)

Thanks to the Atlanta Falcons, the Los Angeles Rams have two first-round picks, and the first one is inside the top-15.

14. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens hired Jesse Minter to replace John Harbaugh and could use this pick to take a pass-rusher or even some interior offensive line help.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers regressed a bit in 2025 but also have a path to take the NFC South back if some defensive reinforcements are brought in.

16. New York Jets (via IND)

With two picks in the first 16 selections, it's almost hard to imagine that the Jets don't at least hit on one of these picks. It's a full rebuild in New York.