2026 NFL Draft: These four teams have multiple first-round picks

The 2026 NFL Draft is not loaded with talent, but it does also have something a bit different than in other years, as four teams have two first-round picks, so those squads do have a ton of capital, and with the talent in the NFL Draft not projected to be great, those picks could honestly be traded for players.

In today's NFL, we are seeing teams take a new level of aggression in trying to build up their roster. The NFL trade deadline was good proof of this, as a ton of deals were made, and as teams get into an arms race for status atop the league, anything is on the table.

Let's dive into the four teams that have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Which teams have multiple first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft?

Cleveland Browns (Picks 4 and 28)

The Cleveland Browns have the Jacksonville Jaguars' first-round pick in April thanks to the Jags moving up to select Travis Hunter back in 2025. The Browns also have a very strong rookie class this year, so there is reason to believe that GM Andrew Berry could get another season on the job. Cleveland is currently picking at no. 4 and 28.

New York Jets (Picks 5 and 18)

The New York Jets got multiple first-round picks back in deals with the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys for the Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams' trades back at the NFL trade deadline. The Jets are going to make some sort of major push for a QB in 2026 or 2027. GM Darren Mougey, if nothing else, is at least attempting to rebuild this team the right way.

Los Angeles Rams (Picks 10 and 31)

The Los Angeles Rams could be the best team in the NFL and also own the Atlanta Falcons' first-round pick. They are currently picking at no. 10 and 31. The Rams will need to eventually bring in a QB to replace Matthew Stafford, who is 37 years old, but that doesn't have to be this year. LA could go in a number of directions with these selections.

Dallas Cowboys (Picks 14 and 23)

The Dallas Cowboys got busy with trades, trading away Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers but then acquiring Quinnen Williams from the New York Jets. Dallas currently has picks 14 and 23 in the 2026 NFL Draft and would probably use both on the defensive side of the ball at this rate. The offense is top-tier, but this coming offseason is going to be all about getting that defense in a good spot.