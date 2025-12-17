2026 NFL Mock Draft: This updated mock draft will make your head spin

The 2026 NFL Draft is going to be very interesting, as the quarterback class now does not appear to be all that strong this year, so things could get chaotic at the top, especially for teams that are in need of a young quarterback to try and build around.

In today's NFL, that is the one way to sustain success in this league, and there really isn't a way to cut corners, either. The NFL Draft is now about four months away already, which is hard to believe. With the 2025 college football season nearing the end, the attention will then pivot to the NFL Scouting Combine.

Until then, though, we'll have fresh mock draft predictions, and this mock draft will truly make your head spin.

Updated mock draft predictions sees New York Giants trading out of the top pick

1. New York Jets (via NYG) - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The New York Giants are not going to keep the first overall pick if they have a strong enough offer to move down, as Jaxson Dart is going to be the QB they decide to build around. Strapped with a ton of NFL Draft capital, the New York Jets move up a few slots, take that first pick, and grab Fernando Mendoza, the Heisman Trophy winner.

2. Las Vegas Raiders - Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

The Las Vegas Raiders don't do anything fancy and take Dante Moore from Oregon with the second overall pick. The Raiders have to take the QB position seriously if they hope to get out of the cellar in the AFC West.

3. Tennessee Titans - Rueben Bain Jr, EDGE, Miami (FL)

The Tennessee Titans simply need much better players on both sides of the ball, so the best player available with the third overall pick could be top-tier pass-rusher, Rueben Bain Jr. Some might want a wide receiver here for Cam Ward, but an improved defense is going to help the offense.

4. Cleveland Browns - Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

The Cleveland Browns might be left with scraps at the QB position in this mock draft. With the fourth pick, they grab Ty Simpson from Alabama. The Browns also have the Jacksonville Jaguars' first-round pick, so they could get frisky in Round 1 if they wanted to.