4 teams guaranteed to win in Week 9 of the 2025 NFL Season

The hierarchy across the NFL is certainly beginning to take some shape, as the best teams in the league and some of the worst are pretty well known at this point. Furthermore, the NFL playoff picture is also taking shape.

Week 9 is the final week before the NFL trade deadline as well, as the deadline is on November 4th, the Tuesday following this week's action. Not only could there be some blowouts and very predictable finishes, but there could also be an influx of trades before the deadline.

Let's get into our latest installment of teams guaranteed to win.

These teams have wins coming their way in Week 9

Detroit Lions (vs. Minnesota Vikings)

The Detroit Lions are now 5-2 on the season and fresh off of their bye in Week 8, so this team is well-rested and have a divisional home game against the Minnesota Vikings. Even if the roles were reversed and the Vikings were coming off of their bye, the result would be the same.

This could end up being the biggest blowout of the weekend. Not only are the Lions significantly better than the Vikings, but second-year QB JJ McCarthy makes his return to the lineup after an absence with an ankle injury.

McCarthy has simply not been able to stay healthy for virtually all of his NFL career thus far, as he missed his entire rookie season, and we are beginning to see things break down for the Vikings - the defense hasn't played all that well recently, and the offense is simply a massive unknown with McCarthy under center.

The Lions are a wagon and one of the best teams in the NFL. This is going to be a massive win, sending the Vikings further down the drain as the Lions keep up the strong play in the Dan Campbell era.

I'm not even sure this is a possible trap game for the Lions.

Prediction: Lions win 38-13