2026 NFL Draft tracker: Full list of picks, analysis, and much more

After months upon months of mock drafts and various 2026 NFL Draft predictions, we're now approaching the real thing. The NFL Draft is being held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as hundreds of thousands of fans, media personnel, and everyone in between will converge into the Steel City for one of the most fun times of the year.

This year's NFL Draft sticks out for a couple of main reasons. First off, the quarterback class has largely been seen as below-average, and it's probably going to shake out that way. There's a chance that only Fernando Mendoza hears his name called in Round 1 at the position, but Alabama's Ty Simpson could be lurking as a fringe-Round 1 player.

But overall, this year's draft class does lack top-end talent, as there might not be more than 5-10 true blue-chip prospects, so there could be some chaos in the first round. Our first-ever NFL Draft tracker will keep all of the picks up to date and offer key analysis for notable selections as well.

2026 NFL Draft Tracker: Picks, analysis, and much more

Notable Prospects:

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The best quarterback in the draft and someone who profiles as a pure pocket passer with above-average accuracy, Mendoza may fall into a tier somewhere in or around players like Joe Burrow, Jared Goff, Kirk Cousins, and Matt Ryan.

Arvell Reese, EDGE/ILB, Ohio State

Likely capable of playing both the EDGE and inside linebacker spots, Arvell Reese could hear his name as early as the second overall pick and head to the New York Jets.

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Simpson is a fringe-first-rounder and could emerge as a mid-level starter at best. There are a lot of limitations with the prospect, but we've seen some questionable quarterbacks go in Round 1 in previous drafts, so it's on the table for Simpson.

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Jeremiyah Love is a weapon on offense, not just a running back. Perhaps going as early as the third overall pick to the Arizona Cardinals. Upside as a runner and pass-catcher, Love's ceiling could be near a Jahmyr Gibbs level.

Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami (FL)

Notable undersized for an EDGE, Rueben Bain Jr.'s draft slot is not something that many have agreed on. He does feel like he's a lock for the top-10, but the length is really what is tripping people up.

Teams with two first-round picks:

New York Jets

Thanks to the Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams trades, the New York Jets have five first-round picks over the next two NFL Drafts, including two in the top-16 this year.

New York Giants

The New York Giants sent Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals for the 10th overall pick in a major move that not many saw coming. Suddenly sporting two top-10 selections, the Giants could look to double-dip on defense or split the difference, perhaps targeting a duo of, let's say, Caleb Downs and Jordyn Tyson.

Cleveland Browns

Thanks to the Travis Hunter trade, the Cleveland Browns are in ownership of the Jacksonville Jaguars' first-round pick. Cleveland did well well in last year's NFL Draft, so General Manager Andrew Berry does have a ton of momentum here.

Kansas City Chiefs

Trading Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams, the Kansas City Chiefs sport two first-round picks, but with how this front office has performed in the NFL Draft in recent years, it does feel like an uphill battle for these selections.

Miami Dolphins

Sending Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos for pick 30 and more, the Miami Dolphins now have a total of seven picks in the top-100 selections before any pick trades. Miami has a great shot to get a slew of long-term pieces on the roster for an obvious rebuild.

Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers and currently pick at slots 12 and 20 before any pick trades. The Cowboys are probably two impact additions away on defense from putting that unit together, but there does seem to be a bit of smoke developing for a first-round wide receiver.