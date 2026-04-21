The most intriguing prospects at each position ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is only days away as teams work through numerous scenarios and final draft board preparations for Thursday night in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This is one of the most unique drafts in recent memory due to the lack of blue-chip talent in the class and the various opinions on prospects across the spectrum.

After spending the offseason evaluating the top prospects in the draft, let's look at some of the most fascinating prospects in this year's selection process as we approach the words, "The Las Vegas Raiders are on the clock," with the No. 1 overall pick.

The most intrguing prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft

Quarterback: Cole Payton, North Dakota State Bison

If there is a quarterback that your NFL team should take a chance on as a future starter, it is Payton. The former Bison standout has a live arm that teams will love, which is paired with a dynamic dual-threat ability that makes him a system-diverse talent to mold and develop at the next level. Should your NFL team select him this weekend, he could be your future starting signal-caller.

Running back: Nicholas Singleton, Penn State Nittany Lions

It wasn't long ago when Singleton was considered a top running back prospect. After inconsistencies and injuries, the former Nittany Lions tailback is looking to land on a team that can hone in on his talents and help him emerge as a quality player in the NFL. The athleticism, pass-catching skills, and explosiveness are there for him to be a potential middle-round steal.

Wide receiver: Antonio Williams, Clemson Tigers

Having a reliable go-to pass-catcher in your wide receiver room is a God-send every time. Williams has some of the best hands of the entire draft class as he has shown to haul in everything that is thrown his way, which he then turns into big plays after the catch with incredible vision, quickness, and initial explosiveness to be a dynamic playmaker at the next level.

Tight end: Oscar Delp, Georgia Bulldogs

The lack of ample production from Delp in college could scare off some, but this feels like a talent that shouldn't be doubted on. The former heir apparent to Brock Bowers has legitimate athleticism and explosiveness as a pass-catcher with great technique as a blocker. While he must add more muscle and play strength, Delp has a chance to be a great player at the next level within a few seasons.

Offensive tackle: Caleb Lomu, Utah Utes

Lomu may have more room for growth when it comes to his play strength, but he is already a well-versed left tackle as a redshirt-sophomore. Sure, the Utes didn't have the greatest blocking scheme to best evalute the top tackles of the class, but there was enough where Lomu showed to be arguably the best tackle in the draft, a hot take for many.

If you're looking for mirroring ability, range, flashes in technique, and finishing ability, the former Utah standout is the guy. Lomu projects well as a starting left tackle with some bumps in the road as a rookie.

Interior offensive line: Keagan Trost, guard, Missouri Tigers

At 6-foot-4, 311 pounds, Trost is a physical blocker who translates well as an interior player due to average length and foot speed. He overcomes this with great technique and brutal power at the point of attack to displace defenders in the trenches. Trost projects as a potential starting left or right guard with the driving ability, discipline, and enough movement skills to be a scheme-diverse player.

Edge rusher: Akheem Mesidor, Miami Hurricanes

One of the true disruptors of the NFL Draft, Mesidor has a chance to be the third pass-rusher selected Thursday night. Yes, the age and injury concerns are valid across the board, but it is hard to ignore the impact he brought each weekend in his first full season healthy and just his second year playing edge rusher. If you can get five great years of production from Mesidor, it is a slam-dunk selection in hindsight.

Defensive tackle: Kaleb Proctor, SE Louisiana

Should your favorite team be in search of a penetrating three-technique defensive tackle with pass-rush capabilities, look no further than Proctor. When the FCS standout faced Power 4 competition, he was disruptive with incredible quickness, balance, explosiveness, and flexibility to exploit double teams and corner a blocker's outside shoulder. Proctor's athleticism and intangibles make him a favorite middle-round target for three-tech-needy rosters.

Linebacker: Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU Horned Frogs

Elarms-Orr is an easy middle-round selection to target if you missed out on Jacob Rodriguez in the first or second round. The range, closing speed, and superb coverage skills are impressive to watch on film, where he makes his money as a potential WILL defender in the NFL. With further development of his play strength in the upper half, Elarms-Orr could eventually become a starting MIKE.

Cornerback: D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana Hoosiers

This is a cliche answer, but an easy one at that. Ponds is a small player who isn't getting any bigger or taller. What he does to overcome that is play with the urgency and toughness that you would look for in a defender of his stature when it comes to inside-out responsibilites.

Ponds is a great off-man defender and sound zone corner with terrific aggression and ball skills that make him a potential standout at both nickel and outside corner at the next level.

Nickel cornerback: Treydan Stukes, Arizona Wildcats

Just like Mesidor, the age and past injuries are going to be a concern this weekend in the war rooms. What Stukes has done to overcome this on tape is become one of the most versatile defenders in the NFL with excellent football intelligence, closing speed, run defense, and ball skills that could turn him into one of the best nickel defenders in the NFL quickly.

Safety: Zakee Wheatley, Penn State Nittany Lions

One of the most underrated prospects in the draft, Wheatley has seemingly flown under the radar the entire pre-draft process. This is a player who could be a 10-year starter in the league with great processing skills, closing speed, physicality, range, and a knack for finding the football. While he could bulk up overall, Wheatley projects as an interchangeable starting safety in the NFL.