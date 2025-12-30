2026 NFL Draft: Updated first-round draft order approaching Week 18

Picks 17-32

17. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings could close out the 2025 NFL Season with a winning record. The QB position is still a major issue, but a winning record is tough in today's league.

18. New York Jets (via IND)

Thanks to the Sauce Gardner trade, the Jets are also picking at slot 18. Darren Mougey could wheel and deal in the first round with two top-20 picks.

19. Carolina Panthers

With a win in Week 18, the Carolina Panthers win the NFC South and get to host a playoff game, but it's pretty clear that this team is still another year away.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Once again, the Pittsburgh Steelers are likely going to make the playoffs and lose in the first round. Year after year, this team is barely good enough to get into the dance but not good enough to make any progress.

21. Dallas Cowboys (via GB)

Two first-round picks by the Dallas Cowboys could bring some major defensive change in 2026.

22. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers should use this pick on the top OL player on their board, or else Justin Herbert is going to continue taking a major beating.

23. Buffalo Bills

A bit of a regression from the Buffalo Bills currently has them picking at 23. Wide receiver and secondary are two areas where the front office has to improve in the offseason.

24. Los Angeles Rams

With two picks inside the top-25 right now, the already great LA Rams could get even better. GM Les Snead has also drafted better than most GMs in the NFL in recent years.

25. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are winners of the NFC East but do have some roster flaws. The defensive line and secondary are in need of some fresh, young talent.

26. Houston Texans

Now 11-2 over their past 13 games, the Houston Texans are still alive in the AFC South and are seeing their first-round pick get lower and lower.

27. Cleveland Browns (via JAX)

The second of two first-round picks for Cleveland in 2026, they own the Jacksonville Jaguars' first-round pick thanks to the major trade for Travis Hunter last year.

28. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have definitely entered into a newer era with some of these younger players, but the team has rebounded in a big way from the six-win 2024 season. San Fran could still earn the top seed in the NFC.

29. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have had a marvelous season and are picking 29th overall right now. The defensive line is going to be a point of emphasis for GM Ryan Poles in the 2026 offseason.

30. New England Patriots

Another breakout season for a team with a young QB, the New England Patriots have definitely outperformed the roster talent, so this team still has roster issues that need taken care of this offseason.

31. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have won 13 games thus far and have one of the best overall rosters in the NFL. George Paton, the team's GM, should be up for Executive of the Year.

32. Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are another 13-win team with an incredibly talented roster. The Seahawks earn the NFC's top seed with a win