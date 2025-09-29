2026 NFL Draft: Updated top-10 draft order approaching Monday Night Football

As Week 4 of the 2025 NFL Season closes out, let's take a look at the top-10 order of the 2026 NFL Draft. What stands out? The 2026 NFL Draft is still months away, but it is clear who the worst teams are at the moment, and most of them are struggling at the QB position, to the surprise of no one.

However, poor coaching and below-average rosters also contribute to this, so it's not all on the QB in every circumstance. There are two more games to close out Week 4. The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins square off in a battle of 0-3 teams, and the Denver Broncos host the Cincinnati Bengals in Denver.

Before those games kickoff, let's check out the top-10 draft order as it stands right now in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Updated top-10 draft order as Week 4 closes out

1. New Orleans Saints (0-4)

Spencer Rattler has honestly been solid this year given the circumstances, but the Saints would probably use this pick on the top-rated QB come April if they finished with it.

2. Tennessee Titans (0-4)

The Tennessee Titans took Cam Ward with the first overall pick back in the 2025 NFL Draft, so the franchise having another high pick might end up being used for a blue-chip prospect like a tackle, pass rusher, or simply the best non-QB on their board.

3. New York Jets (0-3)

One team that clearly needs a franchise QB, the New York Jets are starting an 0-4 start down in the face if they cannot get past Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football.

4. Miami Dolphins (0-3)

The Miami Dolphins have too many roster holes to count, and their QB is in an interesting spot - he is clearly good enough to win with and win because of sometimes, but the Dolphins have also lost games because of him. Tua Tagovailoa is likely remaining in Miami in 2026, but if the Dolphins are picking this high, you just never know.

5. Cleveland Browns (1-3)

The Cleveland Browns will have two first-round picks in 2026, as they own the Jacksonville Jaguars first-rounder as well and could end up finding two foundational pieces if they play their cards right.

6. Las Vegas Raiders (1-3)

A bad team with a bad QB, the Las Vegas Raiders simply have to hit on a rookie QB in the 2026 NFL Draft.

7. Carolina Panthers (1-3)

The Carolina Panthers might be close to pulling the plug on the Bryce Young era if he doesn't have some sort of miraculous turnaround. It's not looking promising for Young at the moment.

8. Baltimore Ravens (1-3)

Did we expect the Baltimore Ravens to start 1-3? The Ravens have a horrible defense and now have mounting injuries to deal with, so this season might already be a lost cause.

9. New York Giants (1-3)

A great win over the LA Chargers in Week 4 was the official start of the Jaxson Dart era. The Giants are still a bad team, as this was more of a trap game for the Chargers. If the G-Men are picking this high in 2026, it's not likely that Brian Daboll survives as head coach.

10. Houston Texans (1-3)

Offensive line. Offensive line. Offensive line.

Offensive line.