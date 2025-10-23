2026 NFL Draft: Updated top-10 draft order approaching Week 8

We do have a good idea of how the top of the 2026 NFL Draft might look next April, as the bad teams in the NFL are clearly bad and have virtually no chance at improving in any way. The top of the draft is always followed closely, as that's where the best players get picked.

And as you can imagine, the teams picking at the top of the NFL Draft order have bad rosters and are suffering at the quarterback position. Until any franchise gets that position right, they won't find any sort of long-term success.

Let's dive into the top-10 NFL Draft order as Week 8 approaches.

Updated top-10 NFL Draft order approaching Week 8

1. New York Jets (0-7)

The lone winless team in the NFL and a franchise somehow diving more into dysfunction, the New York Jets would pick first in the 2026 NFL Draft right now, and with them not having anything close to a franchise QB, that is obviously the position GM Darren Mougey would target.

2. Miami Dolphins (1-6)

It's crazy to see how far the Miami Dolphins have fallen, but things in the NFL can change quite quickly. With Tua Tagovailoa under contract, the Dolphins' pick here with the second selection might be someone in the trenches.

3. New Orleans Saints (1-6)

I do believe Spencer Rattler has shown enough to be the guy in 2026, at least, so GM Mickey Loomis should simply look to target the best player on the board if they are picking this high in the NFL Draft.

4. Tennessee Titans (1-6)

Cam Ward's job is not going anywhere, so the Tennessee Titans should target the best non-quarterback or even an elite weapon to help Ward's development.

5. Baltimore Ravens (1-5)

I really doubt that the Baltimore Ravens would still be picking this high, but I guess you never know. It's been a year filled with injuries for the Ravens, as this team is one of the best in the NFL on paper.

6. Cleveland Browns (2-5)

The Cleveland Browns' rookie class from 2025 actually looks quite encouraging, so I could see a world where GM Andrew Berry is brought back in 2026 to try and cap-off this rebuild. Cleveland figures to come away with a QB at some point.

7. Las Vegas Raiders (2-5)

One of the worst teams in the NFL, the Las Vegas Raiders are currently picking seventh and really should not have used their first-round pick last year on Ashton Jeanty. That was absolutely a Pete Carroll move and something that could hurt the franchise for years to come.

8. New York Giants (2-5)

The New York Giants have gone 2-2 in the Jaxson Dart era, and through this first month, it's clear that Dart has some degree of "it," if that makes sense. It's not clear if the current regime will be here in 2026, but Dart figures to be their starter next year.

9. Arizona Cardinals (2-5)

After a solid 2-0 start, the Arizona Cardinals have now lost five games in a row and might be in for some major changes this offseason. I believe Jonathan Gannon and his staff are safe, but a change at quarterback could be coming.

10. Houston Texans (2-4)

Houston has a ton of talent on its roster but is again weak along the offensive line, and you figure that's really the one notable area where GM Nick Caserio has to improve. If he can, Houston could get back on track in 2026 and beyond.