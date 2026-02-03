Ranking the 5 best free agency fits for Alec Pierce in the 2026 NFL Offseason

The Indianapolis Colts were one of the more tragic stories in the NFL in 2025. The team began the year 7-1 but collapsed down the stretch and missed the playoffs. Despite that ending, Indy did make a ton of key strides and saw fourth-year wide receiver Alec Pierce have his career-best season.

Pierce ended up catching 47 passes for 1,003 yards and 6 touchdowns, and over the past two seasons, he has led the NFL in yards per reception with 22.3 and 21.3 yards per grab, respectively. He's an interesting player, as he averaged 3.1 receptions per game this year. He's not a high-volume player, but he has explosive play-making ability and is clearly a top-3 deep ball threat in the entire league.

Alec Pierce is going to have a market this offseason, but it's not super clear right now which teams may feel comfortable paying him $20 million per year or more for about three receptions per game. We ranked the best free agency fits for Pierce right here.

Ranking the most ideal free agency fits for WR Alec Pierce in the 2026 offseason

5. Indianapolis Colts

A return to the Indianapolis Colts could still happen and could also be the best thing for Pierce. The Colts were 7-1 at one point and had swung a major trade for CB Sauce Gardner at the NFL trade deadline. Given where the Colts are right now, they surely plan to run it back in 2026, and if the 7-1 start told us anything, it's that this team could be a juggernaut.

There is absolutely a chance that Colts' GM Chris Ballard offers Pierce a lucrative contract to build on his breakout 2025 season with the team that drafted him.

4. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans do not have a very talented roster and simply need better players, especially on offense. The Titans could covet Pierce as a much-needed weapon for Cam Ward, a 2025 rookie who really put some nice things on film the final month of the season. Tennessee has a ton of cap space and could likely outbid any team for Pierce's services.