2026 NFL Free Agency: 1 ideal free agency target for every AFC team

With free agency rapidly approaching, the most exciting and active time of the NFL season is nearly here. Free agency can help teams in a big way, especially if they bring in the right players for the right price, but it's not always easy.

Some teams sign the wrong players and end up making a poor financial decision, which could hamper things for years. And there is typically a talented enough free agency class for a ton of players to get paid big-time.

Ahead of the real thing, which begins on March 9th, we have outlined one ideal free agency target for each AFC team.

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens - Connor McGovern

The Baltimore Ravens might not be able to re-sign Tyler Linderbaum in free agency, so pivoting to Connor McGovern, another very talented center, would be a wise idea.

Cincinnati Bengals - Khalil Mack

Khalil Mack would be a fun, but productive free agent for the Cincinnati Bengals, and the defense could use someone with his rich history.

Cleveland Browns - Rasheed Walker

The Cleveland Browns offensive line currently has one solidified starter in Tytus Howard. Signing Rasheed Walker gives them a competent left tackle, and all of a sudden, the bookends are set in stone.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Aaron Rodgers

Given the situation, the Pittsburgh Steelers should honestly hope that Aaron Rodgers returns for one final season, as it gives them that much longer to put a long-term quarterback solution in place.

AFC South

Houston Texans - David Edwards

Houston simply needs to get better along the offensive line at all costs. Signing one of the top offensie line targets in David Edwards makes a ton of sense to help protect CJ Stroud.

Indianapolis Colts - Devin Lloyd

The Indianapolis Colts probably won't be able to afford a Devin Lloyd signing but improving at a just OK position and stealing from a division rival would be awesome.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Jamel Dean

Both Greg Newsome and Montaric Brown are free agents this offseason, so the Jacksonville Jaguars are going to need some reinforcements at cornerback.

Tennessee Titans - John Franklin Myers

There are a ton of connections between the Tennessee Titans and John Franklin-Myers, so this signing might honestly just be a matter of time. The Titans can load up on defense, which is, in turn, going to help the offense.