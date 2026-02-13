2026 NFL Free Agency: 3 players primed to be massively overpaid

Free agency is one of the most fun times of the year, but it's also a time where teams end up overpaying for players who just don't end up living up to the contract they signed. Typically, the most lucrative free agency deals are announced right as the legal tampering period begins, so those ones dominate the headlines.

And in free agency, we typically have various waves. The first and second waves are where the most notable names get poached by teams. Other waves continue toward the end of March and into April. These players are typically fringe starters.

Lastly, when the summer months hit and injuries begin to pile up due to various offseason programs, another small wave of free agency happens. Well, these three players are likely going to get nabbed up quite early on in the process, and we talked about why they're bound to be overpaid.

These three players are going to be massively overpaid when free agency begins

Alec Pierce, WR

According to spotrac, Alec Pierce's market value this upcoming offseason is a four-year deal worth nearly $81 million. With the wide receiver contract market exploding in recent years, Pierce could indeed land a deal worth $20 million per season, but it would be way too much for the type of player he is.

Pierce is a bit of a one-trick pony. He's led the NFL in yards per reception over the past two seasons, only caught 47 passes in 2025, and just now had his first 1,000-yard season. What Pierce brings to the table is the ability to separate down the field, but not much else. He is a willing blocker, but a one-dimensional receiver who brings blocking to the table just isn't worth $20 million per year. That figure would put him near players like Chris Godwin, Davante Adams, Courtland Sutton, and Stefon Diggs.

This is a player worth monitoring for a potential free agency overpay.

Rasheed Walker, LT

The main reason why someone like Rasheed Walker could be a bit overpaid this offseason is due to the position he plays. Many NFL teams are searching for competent left tackle play and will pay up for it, even if it's more than the player is actually worth. This "left tackle tax," as it's put by Ryan Fowler here, is something that Walker can obviously benefit from financially.

Spotrac's market value for Walker is just over $20 million per season, and while he is a serviceable player, he's not particularly close to being worth this much. Any team in the market for left tackle play is not going to hesitate to throw a ton of money at Walker.

Ed Ingram, G

Ed Ingram was a forgettable guard until this year, where PFF gave him a 71.5 overall grade, which ranked 18th among 81 qualified guards in 2025. Furthermore, PFF credited Ingram with allowing just four hits and four sacks, which are starting-level numbers on certain offensive lines.

Like Walker at left tackle, the general idea here is that offensive line play across the NFL is coveted more than other positions. Ingram, at the end of the day, is nothing more than an average player, but some team is going to buy into his 2025 tape and sign him to a shockingly lucrative deal in free agency.