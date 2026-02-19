2026 NFL Free Agency: Creating an elite offensive line with free agent players

The 2026 NFL Free Agency period is less than a month away, and there are actually some very talented players set to hit the open market along the offensive line, believe it or not. However, with most free agency periods, teams typically end up overpaying here and there, which isn't ideal.

But in other instances, teams make the right move and bring in a stud player at a key position for years to come. With free agency only weeks away, we took a unique angle here in looking at the offensive line.

Let's make a starting offensive line with only free agents as the open market approaches.

Creating a top-tier offensive line with all free agents approaching the offseason

Left Tackle - Rasheed Walker

A former seventh-round pick turned starting left tackle, Rasheed Walker is probably closer to an average player at the position than above-average, but an average left tackle in the NFL is still going to be worth a good bit of money on the free agency market. It really wouldn't be a shock if Walker flirted with $20 million per season.

Any team in need of stable left tackle play should come calling.

Left Guard - David Edwards

Over the last two yeas for the Buffalo Bills, David Edwards turned into an above-average starter at guard and is going to cash-in this offseason. Edwards was a starter for the Los Angeles Rams previously and won a Super Bowl with them back in 2021. A taller guard at 6-6, Edwards is only set to turn 29 and will have a strong multi-year offer on the table.

Center - Tyler Linderbaum

The three-time Pro Bowl center is argubaly the best in the NFL and is going to absolutely shatter the center contract market this offseason, and it's a bit scary for the Baltimore Ravens that he's still not under a long-term deal.

Linderbaum, if he does indeed hit the market, is going to have a metric-ton of suitors and is going to probably have his pick. The Los Angeles Chargers might make the most sense, but Linderbaum is going to become a long-term, Pro Bowl-caliber fixture along any offensive for years to come.

Right Guard - Isaac Seumalo

The former Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers guard made the Pro Bowl in 2024. He's played both left and right guard spots, Seumalo has been a steady interior presence these past four seasons and is again going to get a handsome payday after playing out his contract with Pittsburgh.

Right Tackle - Braden Smith

The eight-year NFL veteran has kind of blown under the radar. He's one of the more solid right tackles in the league, but he has struggled to stay on the field at times. Braden Smith has played just one full season in his career but does have 107 regular season games of experience under his belt and is going to get a solid payday this offseason.