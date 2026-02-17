2026 NFL Free Agency: Predicting landing spots for every top running back

Once again, the running back free agency class has a ton of capable players. It was in a similar state last offseason, but the kicker then was how deep the 2025 NFL Draft was at the position. For the 2026 NFL Draft, the class isn't nearly as deep.

It'll be interesting to see how aggressive teams are going to get at running back, as it's clear that teams don't necessarily need to pay up big-time to field an efficient run game, but at the same time, establishing the run is crucial to winning in the NFL, so that could force some teams to indeed pay for some talent.

Ahead of free agency in about three weeks, let's predict where the top running backs will land.

Breece Hall - New York Jets

It seems like there is a chance that the New York Jets put the franchise tag on Breece Hall, who is slated to be a free agent unless he gets hit with the tag. To be honest, though, the Jets should do right by Hall and simply let him hit the open market, as New York all but wasted the first four years of his career.

But the Jets do have the ability to retain him for another season, and he was not traded at the deadline for a reason, so I suppose at the moment, Hall does return to the Jets for at least one more season. If the team decides to not tag him, he'd be a top free agent on the market and likely sign a three or four-year deal worth at least $10 million per year.

He's a legitimate dual-threat back and someone who can be an explosive element on offense for years to come.