2026 NFL Free Agency: Predicting where top free agents land as playoffs continue

The NFL free agency period is only about two months away, and by the time the 2025 NFL Season is over, it's going to be a month away. We're approaching the most fun part of the season with the meat of the playoffs, the free agency period, and even the NFL combine and 2026 NFL Draft.

There are some top-tier free agents currently slated to hit the market, and they could all see some massive paydays. One issue that teams get themselves in during free agency is overpaying for players for the sake of filling a roster need they otherwise could not fill with the 'draft and develop' method.

Let's look at some of the top free agents projected to hit the market in 2026 and predict where they will land as the NFL playoffs continue.

Predicting where the top NFL free agents will land in 2026 as the playoffs roll on

George Pickens - Dallas Cowboys

After a stellar season with the Dallas Cowboys, it would be hard for me to envision that George Pickens does not return to the team in some capacity in 2026. The Cowboys traded for him from the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason, and this team is currently best on offense, so it wouldn't make sense to strip from their current identity. Pickens should return to Dallas.

Daniel Jones - Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones was 8-5 in 13 starts for the Indianapolis Colts this year and was playing quite well. Both Indy and Jones don't really have another option but to reunite for another one-year deal in 2026. His torn Achilles pretty much ended things in 2025. The Colts were once 7-1, so they were very much on the right track. Daniel Jones probably shouldn't sweat this at all.

Breece Hall - Denver Broncos

I actually like Breece Hall on the Denver Broncos. Denver will have money to spend, a need at the position, and every single reason to keep being aggressive, as the Super Bowl window is wide open, and Russell Wilson's contract is finally off the books. Bo Nix is going to be on his rookie deal for another few years, and the Broncos do need a game-changing weapon on offense, as they do not currently have one.

Trey Hendrickson - Indianapolis Colts

Trey Hendrickson reuniting with his former defensive coordinator makes a lot of sense. Lou Anarumo is probably already pounding the table for this move, and the Colts already traded two first-round picks for Sauce Gardner, so Chris Ballard, the GM, has to keep the foot on the gas.

Alec Pierce - New England Patriots

Alec Pierce is a field-stretching weapon who could make a lot of sense on the New England Patriots, a team that needs a weapon like Pierce. Drake Maye has excelled at throwing the ball down the field this year. Giving him Alec Pierce honestly feels like a cheat code.

Tyler Linderbaum - Baltimore Ravens

Tyler Linderbaum would hit the free agency market if the Baltimore Ravens didn't extend him before the middle of March. I truly find it hard to believe that the Ravens don't get this done, even with the coaching search being underway.

John Franklin-Myers - Detroit Lions

John Franklin-Myers is an underrated, above-average defensive end who has had two stellar years with the Denver Broncos. Franklin-Myes is likely the odd-man out in Denver, but he could find a home with the Detroit Lions, a team that could use a mid-cost type of pass-rush boost to help out the defensive line.