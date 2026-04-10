2026 NFL Mock Draft: Cardinals updated haul is filled with top-end talent

The Arizona Cardinals aren't in an ideal spot in the 2026 NFL Draft. Sporting the worst quarterback room in the NFL, and sharing a division with three other playoff teams, this franchise could legitimately be three years away from just being able to sniff the playoffs.

And to add insult to injury, this year's NFL Draft class doesn't have as much talent as you'd like, so the Cardinals are probably holding out hope that the 2027 class could bring a more impactful group of players. However, this team does have three picks in the top 75 selections, including the third overall pick.

There will be some talent to be had, and in this fresh Cardinals mock draft, General Manager Monti Ossenfort is able to bring in a solid rookie class.

Updated Arizona Cardinals mock draft is spewing with high-end draft prospects

3. David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Davild Bailey has a lot of Nik Bonitto to his game - he's athletic, quick, and insanely productive. He's not the best against the run, but excelling as a rusher does make up for that a bit. The Cardinals did remake the defensive line last offseason and should keep adding to it.

After the quarterback position, the trenches are the most important on a roster.

34. Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Speaking of trenches, Max Iheanachor is spilling over with traits and athleticism. He's newer to football, so he's going to take some development, but he's 6-6, 321 pounds, has arms nearly 34 inches long, and was able to run a sub-5 second 40-yard-dash.

The Cardinals could use a long-term right tackle prospect, and Iheanachor fits that mold. Thus far in this mock, while no quarterback is yet in sight, the Cardinals have still done well in bolstering the other critically important parts of their roster.

If we take a long-term view here, the Cardinals could, in theory, load up on either side of the ball as much as possible, especially on the offensive and defensive lines in preparation for a potential Round 1 rookie quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft.