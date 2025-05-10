2026 NFL Mock Draft: Arch Manning not a lock to go first overall?

The 2026 NFL Draft may feature some incredible QB prospects, but could we see a shocking quarterback hear his name called with the top pick? Yes, we are quite early on in the process, but many have already said that if Texas QB Arch Manning declares, he would be the first overall pick.

That is quite the bold statement, and while it could be quite true, it also simply might not happen. Manning could stay in college another year, or there could simply be another quarterback prospect to hear his name called before him.

Let's crack open a quick 2026 NFL mock draft where Arch Manning is not the first passer taken.

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Arch Manning not going first overall is in play

1. Cleveland Browns - LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

In terms of just raw tools and ability, LaNorris Sellers might end up being the best QB prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft class and may have the highest ceiling of any passer next year as well. As we have seen in recent NFL Drafts, the 'raw' prospects actually tend too pan out more than the 'NFL-ready' guys.

2. New York Jets - Arch Manning, QB, Texas

Arch Manning 'falls' to the second overall pick to the New York Jets in this NFL mock draft, and the Jets really do need someone like this. It would be another brutal year for New York, but the one thing this franchise does need is a legitimate QB prospect in the NFL Draft.

3. New Orleans Saints - Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

The New Orleans Saints aren't able to essentially repeat history and draft a Manning, but they do get Cade Klubnik from Clemson and might have set their franchise up for long-term success with this pick.

4. Tennessee Titans - Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

First-team All-ACC in 2024, Antonio Williams had 904 yards and a whopping 11 touchdowns. The Tennessee Titans might be in a position to heavily build around Cam Ward in the 2026 NFL Draft.

5. New York Giants - Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

The New York Giants picking fifth overall could mean that both Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll were shown the door. Well, they use pick five in this mock draft on a slam-dunk tackle prospect in Kadyn Proctor from Alabama.

6. Carolina Panthers - Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

Bryce Young is entering a massive year for the Carolina Panthers, and he's now got the talent around him to play well. Carolina picking in the top-10 should absolutely put another rookie QB on the table, as the team selects Garrett Nussmeier from LSU in this mock draft.

7. Indianapolis Colts - Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

Yet another QB-needy team, the Indianapolis Colts seem to have swung and missed on Anthony Richardson in the 2023 NFL Draft, but they did very quietly take Riley Leonard in the 2025 NFL Draft, and I am so serious when I say that Leonard might be their best QB.

Indy resets big-time at QB and grabs Drew Allar from Penn State.

8. Cleveland Browns - Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (FL)

After taking LaNorris Sellers first overall in this 2026 NFL mock draft, the Cleveland Browns use their second first-round pick, which belonged to the Jacksonville Jaguars, on some tackle help, grabbing Francis Mauigoa from Miami (FL).

9. Las Vegas Raiders - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Maybe the best non-QB in the 2026 NFL Draft class, the Las Vegas Raiders get a huge steal and take Caleb Downs from Ohio State.

10. Los Angeles Rams - Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State

Kyren Williams is slated to be a free agent following the 2025 NFL Season, and I do not get the impression that the LA Rams would be interested in re-signing him if they are indeed picking 10th overall. They could instead rebuild a bit with Nicholas Singleton, the 2026 NFL Draft's likely top running back from Penn State.