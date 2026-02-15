Now that the 2025 NFL Season is officially over, the NFL Free Agency period and the 2026 NFL Draft are soon to follow, and this offseason is truly shaping up to be one of the more active in recent memory, perhaps of all-time, even.

With the NFL Draft not being a very deep class, we could see notable roster movement before April rolls around. This could result in a hyper-active free agency period with a ton of players perhaps getting paid more than they would normally get, and even result in some high-profile trades.

Well, ahead of our most recent NFL mock draft, we took into consideration the strong possibility that major trades could take place. Our latest mock is two rounds long and has numerous big-time trades that could absolutely go down.

A ton of trade movement highlights updated two round mock draft predictions

1. Las Vegas Raiders - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

We all know the Las Vegas Raiders are very likely going to take Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick, and now that Klint Kubiak is in the building, the Raiders can at least take this likely duo and run with it. It's not something that can't work despite how dysfunctional the Raiders have been in recent years.

2. New York Jets - Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Arvell Reese is likely going to be an impact starter off the edge for the New York Jets from day one, and he could simply end up being a piece of the puzzle on defense for years to come.

3. Arizona Cardinals - David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

David Bailey was a hyper-productive collegiate player, and with the Arizona Cardinals not really having a clear position to take here with the third selection, adding to the trenches is a good idea.

4. Tennessee Titans - Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Sonny Styles immediately becomes the Tennessee Titans best linebacker and could be a huge boost in the middle of that unit for years to come. This is probably the highest Styles can end up going in 2026.