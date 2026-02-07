2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated first-round predictions ahead of Super Bowl

The 2026 NFL Draft is slowly coming into view. With Super Bowl LX on Sunday, the official end of the 2025 season is about here. After the Super Bowl, we'll get into the NFL Free Agency period, and the NFL Draft then follows at the end of April.

The next few months will be the biggest roster movement we get in any part of the NFL season. With the 2026 NFL Draft not featuring a ton of top-end talent, the aggression during the offseason is surely going to kick up a notch from previous years.

With Super Bowl LX set to take us to the finish line, let's dive into some fresh first-round NFL Mock Draft predictions.

Updated 2026 NFL Mock Draft ahead of Super Bowl

Picks 1-8

1. Las Vegas Raiders - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

You could probably Sharpie this pick in at this point. The Raiders will take Fernando Mendoza at pick one and attempt to turn him into a franchise quarterback under new head coach, Klint Kubiak.

2. New York Jets - Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Arvell Reese is a special prospect and is a day one starter along the defensive line for the New York Jets. This pick likely would have been Dante Moore had he not opted to head back to Oregon for another season.

3. Arizona Cardinals - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Caleb Downs is one of those defensive backs who can do a bit of everything. Downs could be a player who changes the entire complexion of a defense for years to come.

4. Tennessee Titans - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The Titans have to get Cam Ward some weapons. Jordyn Tyson would make a lot of sense here at pick four, but Tennessee needs a ton of talent on both sides of the ball.

5. New York Giants - Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Spencer Fano could hopefully develop into a long-term right tackle solution for the Giants, a team that could use another starter along the offensive line.

6. Cleveland Browns - David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Adding to a strength is not a bad idea at all, especially if it's a hyper-productive collegiate rusher in David Bailey.

7. Washington Commanders - Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Jeremiyah Love is a blue-chip prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft class and is a slam-dunk top-10 pick. Sure, "Bill" Croskey-Merritt has been a fun story, but he's not close to as talented as Love is.

8. New Orleans Saints - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Carnell Tate could join Chris Olave as two high-end Ohio State wide receivers who excel in the NFL.