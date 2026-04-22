Peter Schrager's latest mock draft would send Cowboys fans into a frenzy

The Dallas Cowboys have typically been the laughingstock of the NFL for years, but much of that simply is not warranted. Dallas is a well-run organization with talent all over the place, and this front office tends to do quite well in the NFL Draft.

With Micah Parsons on the Green Bay Packers, the Cowboys have two first-round picks this year, at the 12th and 20th selections. It's some insanely-rich capital for a team that desperately needs more help on the defensive side of the ball.

However, some have wondered if a wide receiver could be in play with one of their first-round picks. We'll obviously find out soon, but this latest mock draft from Peter Schrager, a well-connected insider, would honestly have Cowboys fans in a frenzy.

Peter Schrager's first-round mock draft might have Dallas Cowboys fans feeling different emotions

Here's what the Cowboys did in Schrager's most recent mock draft:



"Chiefs get: No. 12 and No. 20

Cowboys get: No. 9 and No. 29



9. Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU, (via KC)



OK, our first trade! I could see this happening. After allowing 377 yards per game and letting opponents convert on third down 47.3% of the time -- ranking among the worst in the NFL in both -- Dallas has to get one of the top defensive prospects. It's a necessity. But there's no guarantee any of them -- Downs, Delane, Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. et al -- will still be there at No. 12. This is a chance to guarantee getting one of them and still have another first-round pick. Delane's coverage ability should help stop some of the big plays that doomed the Cowboys in 2025.



29. Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF, (via KC)



Lawrence has quietly risen the board over the past two months, and I wouldn't be surprised if he hears his name late in Round 1. Dallas gets the defense-defense double up that has been predicted for a while, but it does it from two different picks than expected after the projected trade. Lawrence can boost the pass rush; he had seven sacks in 2025."

The first move that Dallas does here is swap first-round picks with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Cowboys get picks 9 and 29, while the Chiefs get picks 12 and 20. Dallas moved up to take Mansoor Delane, a polished cornerback prospect from LSU.

Delane is honestly one of the cleaner prospects in the entire draft. There aren't any major concerns or red flags present, and he's an extremely technically sound player who is a day one starter on the outside and someone who could start at a high level for a decade.

The secondary is absolutely a position of need. Dallas did sign safety Jalen Thompson earlier this offseason, but the cornerback room needs a boost. Malachi Lawrence is definitely more of a prospect who isn't really a slam-dunk Round 1 prospect, but he profiles as one.

He's got ideal size and length for the EDGE spot in the NFL, standing at 6-4 and coming in just over 250lbs. Lawrence also has 33 5/8-inch arms, which proves his length is solid. His collegiate production doesn't jump off the charts, but this is more of a player teams expect to be much better in the pros due to his overall profile.

Adding potentially two impact players along the defensive line and in the secondary would be two wise moves by the front office. Some would probably clamor for an inside linebacker, but there are still some viable players on the market in free agency at that position.

Given how much Schrager knows, I would not be shocked if these picks ended up being quite accurate.