2026 NFL Mock Draft: Early 1st-round predictions with quarterbacks galore

There can’t be six quarterbacks picked in the top 12 overall every year in the NFL Draft, but teams are going to give themselves every excuse to keep that quarterback carousel spinning. The 2026 NFL Draft class looks like it’s poised to be one of the most interesting in recent memory as there are quarterback prospects galore and plenty of other potential building blocks for teams to target.

Our latest 2026 NFL mock draft is going to take a look at a number of fascinating prospects and their potential projection to an NFL future. How many quarterbacks will go in the 1st round? Which teams are in need of 1st-round quarterbacks? Who will pass on next year’s quarterback class in favor of guys already on the roster?

We’re going to take a way-too-early look into the crystal ball for 2026 and get a feel for not only some possible first-round prospects, but potential team needs next offseason as well.

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks fill up early 1st-round predictions

1. New Orleans Saints: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

The Saints are going to give it a shot this year with Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and even Jake Haener getting into the mix. This team is the perfect example of “if you have two (or more) quarterbacks, you have none.” I don’t want to completely write off the idea of one of those guys figuring it out, but if the Saints are picking 1st overall, Garrett Nussmeier makes plenty of sense. The offensive coordinator isn’t making the pick, but having Doug Nussmeier – Garrett’s dad – on the staff certainly could sway the Saints here.

2. Cleveland Browns: Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

The Browns need stability at the quarterback position, and while I have absolutely no skin in the game, I would love to see Shedeur Sanders emerge from that situation. Nothing against Dillon Gabriel, of course. But if the Browns are picking 2nd overall next year, it’s likely that the quarterback position is a big reason why. The Browns won’t be able to pass on a stellar quarterback class if they have this kind of opportunity, so they’re going to need to get a clear look at Sanders (and maybe others) in 2025.

3. Tennessee Titans: TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

The Titans hope they have their franchise quarterback in place with Cam Ward. Even though Ward is talented and could be the long-term solution for the team, it doesn’t mean the Titans are going to have a Commanders-like resurgence. They might struggle similar to what we saw from the Patriots last year, even though they had Drake Maye. The Titans need pass rush help in the worst way and TJ Parker looks like he could be the best in this class. Tennessee has (checks notes) nobody coming off the edge that strikes fear in opposing offenses.

4. New York Giants: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Giants fans might be scared of the idea of taking another Alabama offensive tackle prospect considering how things have gone with Evan Neal up to this point, but if this team is going to invest in Jaxson Dart, they’ve got to do it right. Dart’s presence on the roster makes this projection a really tough one because you want so bad to put Arch Manning on one of his uncle’s old teams. Proctor gives the Giants another stud on the offensive line to build around the QB they traded up for this year.