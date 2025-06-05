Even though the 2026 NFL Draft is still a ways away, it's clear that these three teams are running toward that top pick.

It's already quite easy to tell which teams are going to be among the worst in the NFL in the 2025 season. While that may seem harsh, it's the truth - there are a large handful of teams ready to compete, others that are in the middle class, and some who are just downright bad at the moment.

But sometimes a team will have to endure a brutal stretch before seeing the other side, and these three teams might end up being in contention for the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

3 teams already running toward the first overall pick in 2026 NFL Draft

New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints lost Derek Carr to a shocking retirement decision and may now be starting rookie Tyler Shough in 2025. Well, the Saints also have a first-year head coach in Kellen Moore, so while there could be light at the end of the tunnel, the Saints are at the very beginning of that tunnel. This roster is old, brittle, and just not all that good. Them earning the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft could be great for the future of the franchise.

New York Giants

The New York Giants have the hardest schedule in the NFL and a putrid offensive set-up. Russell Wilson is their likely starter, but Wilson isn't a viable starting QB anymore, and it's not like Jameis Winston or Jaxson Dart would end up being better options in 2025. Sure, the defensive front is loaded, but that is only going to go so far. This feels like yet another brutal year for the Giants and perhaps some sweeping changes following the season

Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward may end up being the right move for the Tennessee Titans, but he's a pretty raw player and is going to need some time to develop, so we probably need to pump the brakes here. Furthermore, while the team's offensive line is solid on paper, the playmakers are a bit shaky, and it's hard to say what we'll get from the defense. Tennessee is a rebuilding team and probably another year or two away from competing for a playoff spot. In the loaded AFC, the Titans aren't going to have much of anywhere to go and could again secure the top pick in the NFL Draft.