2026 NFL Mock Draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions

NFL teams are already back and reporting for training camp. The Hall of Fame game is just days away. The latest NCAA Football video game is out.

Football is back.

The next step is seeing everybody officially back out there on the field in pads, and before you know it, it will be hoodie weather. Which means now is the time to start preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft if you haven't done so already. Every NFL team still has aspirations of winning games and exceeding expectations in 2025, but most teams are going to need to reload and refocus after something went wrong during the 2025 season.

Our latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft is going to take a look at the latest prospects getting set to make the jump to the NFL as well as what teams' needs are across the league, and how they might address them.

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Saints take first of many QBs off the board

1. New Orleans Saints: Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

There’s no question that the New Orleans Saints have one of the ugliest quarterback situations in the NFL right now. The good news for New Orleans is that they’ve got younger guys with some upside, although they did use a second-round pick on one of the oldest QB prospects to come along in quite some time (Tyler Shough, will be 26 this season).

The Saints are probably going to be too good to be in this position next offseason, but a bad enough quarterback situation can drag a team down, no matter what the rest of the roster looks like.

You have had some guys retiring from the Saints in recent days, including safety Tyrann Mathieu. That's not exactly the best vote of confidence in the way things are going for that organization right now. First-year head coach Kellen Moore has his work cut out for him.

2. Cleveland Browns: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

The Cleveland Browns enter training camp in 2025 with the worst quarterback situation in the NFL and a roster loaded with question marks on both sides of the ball. If I had to guess right now, I would say that the Browns are going to be the most likely trade deadline sellers in the NFL and will load up on draft picks even more than they already have before completely hitting the reset button in 2026.

If they get the chance to go after another quarterback high in the draft, they’ve got to get it right. This team hasn’t been in QB purgatory, they’ve been in QB hell. And as of right now, it doesn’t look like they’re going to find a way out.

After this season, I would fully expect the Browns to move on from Deshaun Watson and Joe Flacco, and potentially pick just one of Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders, trading the other.