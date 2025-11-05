2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round predictions after best trade deadline ever

After the best and wildest NFL trade deadline anyone will ever see, the 2026 NFL Draft is getting shaken up significantly.

Even with the ink still drying on our latest 2026 NFL mock draft projections, we've got to crank out a new first round, at the very least, with so many more picks being exchanged. The New York Jets now own multiple first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, as well as a second-round pick from the Dallas Cowboys. They'll have three first-round picks in 2027.

So far, we've already had four first-round picks change hands and we haven't even reached the 2026 offseason yet. Buckle up. Even though the Jets only added one first-round pick in this year's draft, the trades we saw at the deadline have also impacted teams' future needs and how they might attack the draft next year. Let's refresh our 1st-round predictions.

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Jets cash in after blockbuster Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams trades

1. New Orleans Saints: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The move off of Spencer Rattler to Tyler Shough will give the New Orleans Saints a clear picture, but if they finish with the worst record in the NFL this season, they're going to want (need) to start fresh at quarterback.

2. Tennessee Titans: Rueben Bain, EDGE, Miami

More than anything, the Titans just need pieces around Cam Ward. This team sold off its most valuable parts at the NFL trade deadline and they need to take the best player on their board here.

3. New York Jets: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

After the frenzy of trades, the Jets obviously have a number of needs on their roster going forward. But there's nothing more important than the quarterback position. With three first-round picks in 2027 as well, it'll be interesting to see if the Jets make that position non-negotiable with their top pick.

4. Miami Dolphins: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

A surprise here as the Dolphins enter the quarterback mix with Tua Tagovailoa's future very much up in the air. We've already seen the Dolphins move on from general manager Chris Grier, and whoever ends up being the new GM may want to hitch their wagon to a new QB.

5. New York Giants: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The Giants feel like they at least have their franchise quarterback of the future, so they've got to protect the asset. Getting the top offensive lineman on their board would be a huge win in next year's first round.

6. Cleveland Browns: LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

The Cleveland Browns need direction as a franchise, and a quarterback would give it to them. The problem is, nothing has worked since they were reintroduced as a franchise back in 1999. The Browns discovering a franchise QB is top priority, and he's not likely already on the roster.

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

The Las Vegas Raiders could go a variety of directions with their top pick in next year's draft, but getting Arvell Reese at 7 overall might soon be viewed as a bargain. Reese might be the best non-QB in the class.

8. Cincinnati Bengals: Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

The Bengals held onto Trey Hendrickson at the crazy NFL trade deadline, so perhaps we'll see them look to the EDGE group here. Caleb Downs would be an upgrade to just about any defense, and Cincinnati needs all the help they can get. They allowed the Bears to get 30 first downs in Week 9.