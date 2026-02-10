2026 NFL Mock Draft: Fresh first round predictions following Super Bowl 60

With the 2025 NFL Season officially in the books, teams will turn their attention to the NFL Free Agency period next month, and the 2026 NFL Draft the month after that. This is the part of the offseason where teams can enact the biggest roster change.

And in recent years, we have truly seen the aggression kick up a notch when the offseason rolls around. Trades are made regularly now, and teams have not been afraid to take some major free agency swings as well.

With the 2025 NFL campaign behind us, let's get into a fresh NFL Mock Draft as the bulk of the offseason approaches.

Updated first-round mock draft predictions following Super Bowl 60

1. Las Vegas Raiders - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Unless something historically unexpected happens, the Raiders are going to remain at pick one in the 2026 NFL Draft and pair up Fernando Mendoza with new head coach Klikt Kubiak.

2. New York Jets - Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Arvell Reese is going to be an impact starter off the edge for the Jets, so with Dante Moore obviously heading back to Oregon for another season, the Jets have to simply draft the best player available.

3. Arizona Cardinals - David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

David Bailey was a hyper-productive collegiate player, and that typically can mean NFL production follows, especially when the prospect is as highly-rated as Bailey is.

4. Tennessee Titans - Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Giving Cam Ward a running back like Jeremiyah Love could unlock everything else on the offensive side of the ball. These two as the center piece, along with Brian Daboll as the offensive coordinator, is an ideal solution for the Titans.

5. New York Giants - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Giants could get to a point where NFL defenses would have to gameplan for both Carnell Tate and Malik Nabers, which could end up being nearly impossible. Jaxson Dart gets another weapon.

6. Cleveland Browns - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Caleb Downs is one of those defensive backs who can quite literally do everything. An already strong defense gets better immediately with this mock.

7. Washington Commanders - Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Sonny Styles is inside the top-10 in our latest mock draft and heads to Washington, a team in dire need of talent on both sides of the ball.

8. New Orleans Saints - Rueben Bain Jr, EDGE, Miami (FL)

The Saints went 4-1 down the stretch in 2025 and might only be a few pieces away from competing for, and potentially winning the NFC South. Adding some juice up front on a sneaky-good defense could really unlock that unit's potential in 2026.