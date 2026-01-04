2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with major trades

29. Chicago Bears - CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

The Chicago Bears definitely need to considering overhauling their defensive front, as they did the offensive line in the 2025 NFL Offseason. GM Ryan Poles has largely done a great job at this, so there is reason to believe that the Bears could bring in the right players in 2026.

Chicago takes CJ Allen from Georgia at pick 29 and get some youth at the LB position. With the recent report that the Raiders might consider trading Maxx Crosby this coming offseason, the Bears should also look to make that move as well.

30. New England Patriots - Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

In need of another wide receiver, the New England Patriots take Germie Bernard from Alabama pick 30. The Pats have gotten some good play from Stefon Diggs this year, but the offense is in need of another pass-catcher. The Patriots are surely going to go a bit crazy this offseason in adding more talent, as they have cap space and a young QB on his rookie deal.



31. Miami Dolphins (via DEN) - Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Dolphins trade WR Jaylen Waddle to Broncos for pick 31

Another major trade here in the first round sees the Denver Broncos trading what is currently the 31st overall pick to the Miami Dolphins for WR Jaylen Waddle. The Broncos seemed to have some level of interest in Waddle during the deadline, but with the urgency kicked up a notch, the Broncos part with the first-rounder.

Miami uses that pick to bolster their secondary with Brandon Cisse from South Carolina. Miami grabs a tackle and a cornerback with their two first-round picks in this mock draft.

32. Seattle Seahawks - KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Another team I could see using a first-round pick on a wide receiver is the Seattle Seahawks, as the passing game is really just Jaxon Smith-Njigba, so the Seahawks could benefit from a pick of KC Concepcion, a sharp route-runner who is elite with the ball in his hands.