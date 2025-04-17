The Tennessee Titans are likely taking Cam Ward first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, but what will they do after that? With Cam Ward likely heading off of the board, the franchise is at least putting their chips in on Ward and the hopes that he can work out in the NFL.

No one truly knows what'll happen with Cam Ward, but he is the clear-cut best QB prospect in the NFL Draft, and I am not sure that is even up for discussion at this point, The Titans hired Mike Borgonzi as their new GM, and Borgonzi spent a while with the Kansas City Chiefs, so he surely knows the importance of strong QB play.

Let's see if the Titans can go all-in and build around Cam Ward in this 2025 NFL mock draft.

Titans 2025 NFL mock draft: Going all-in and building around Cam Ward

1. Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

It seems like over the last few weeks, it's become evident that Cam Ward is the best QB prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft class. However, had Ward been in the 2024 NFL Draft class, we might be talking about a player who is a borderline first-round pick.

While Ward is a good prospect, he's nothing special and might not be able to develop into an elite passer, but with how weak the AFC South currently is, Ward and the Tennessee Titans could be frisky within that division if he can find some rookie season success.

35. Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

He won't find that success without another wide receiver to use, so Luther Burden III is the pick here at the top of the second round. What makes Burden so great for Ward is that the Missouri receiver is electric with the ball in his hands and could do a ton of dirty work with yards after the catch.

And in general, a rookie QB won't develop without competent, efficient players around him.