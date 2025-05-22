The 2026 NFL Draft could be rich at the QB position. Let's see how the top-10 of the draft might look when next April rolls around. It seems like we say this ever year, but the QB class in the 2026 NFL Draft does seem to be significantly better than what we saw in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The 2024 NFL Draft was also quite deep at the position, so teams that missed out on a QB in 2024 could try and rebound in 2026, as they are likely to still be quite bad. Well, we can definitely take a solid, educated guess at how the first 10 picks might go, as there are some teams that just won't compete at a high level in 2025.

Let's crack open a quick 2026 NFL mock draft.

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks fly off the board with shocking picks

1. New York Giants - Arch Manning, QB, Texas

If Arch Manning does declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, he would likely be the first overall pick. The New York Giants would perhaps finally have a QB worth building around, as if they are on pace to have the first overall pick, a new regime is likely on the way.

2. Cleveland Browns - LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

In terms of a complete ceiling, LaNorris Sellers might be the top prospect at the position, and with the Cleveland Browns not having much going for them, they could almost luck into getting an elite QB prospect.

3. New Orleans Saints - Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

Garrett Nussmeier's father, Doug, is on the New Orleans Saints offensive staff, and for right now, that is as far as I will go to justify this pick, The Saints may just be bad enough, though, to earn the top pick, as the Derek Carr retirement has really set this team back, as crazy as that might sound.

4. New York Jets - Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

Four-straight QBs to begin the 2026 NFL Draft would be crazy, but Justin Fields is not a franchise QB and is going to get replaced at some point. The pick for the Jets is Cade Klubnik from Clemson.

5. Tennessee Titans - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

The best non-QB in the 2026 NFL Draft class might be Caleb Downs, and seeing as the Tennessee Titans took Cam Ward first overall, they aren't going to jump ship on that investment for a few years, at least.